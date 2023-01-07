Exercise Is Key to an Energetic Lifestyle, According to Fitness Influencer Katie Austin

Katie Austin. Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Katie Austin has built her social media brand around maintaining an active lifestyle that is healthy, fun and sustainable. She often shares workout video and delicious recipes on her Instagram and TikTok accounts, where she has 1.5 million followers across both platforms.

Last summer during Miami Swim Week, Austin chatted with BFF and fellow co-Rookie of the Year Christen Harper about how often she works out and how it makes her feel.

“I would say five times a week on average I try to,” the 29-year-old explained. “Even if I work out for like 15 to 20 minutes, I just try to move my body and make sure that I am feeling good and feeling positive.”

Austin, who is the daughter of fitness icon Denise Austin, made her SI Swimsuit debut last year after being discovered through the SI Swim Search program in 2021.

“It gives me a lot of energy, especially when I’m really tired,” she continued. “Like this morning, I didn’t want to work out, but I feel like it energizes me and it makes me feel accomplished. And so I love the feeling.”

Austin shares in-depth lifestyle content, recipes and a variety of workouts on her website. Each week, she hosts her podcast, Austin AF, and also pens a healthy living column for SI Swimsuit. Her mission is to empower women to be confident.

“I really want to empower every girl to feel their best self through health and wellness,” Austin said. “And I truly believe that you can feel your best self through workouts and eating healthy, staying in a good routine. That’s why I want to be part of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit so much because it’s like being a role model in terms of what you should put in your body, how you should treat your body.”