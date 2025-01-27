Kate Love Shares Gorgeous, Ethereal and Cozy New Maternity Photos
Kate Love is redefining maternity style with her latest photo series that encapsulates grace, beauty and warmth. The SI Swimsuit legend, who posed for the brand 10 years in a row, starred on the cover of the 2020 magazine and returned to the fold again last year for the milestone 60th anniversary issue, shared a dreamy set of maternity images that perfectly blend an ethereal glow with cozy comfort.
The 36-year-old, who is expecting baby no. 2 with husband and NBA player Kevin Love, was photographed in soft, natural light as she displayed her baby bump. The fashion icon, who is the queen of curating the most aesthetic images, living spaces and social media grids looked as stylish as ever in a cream monochrome look. She donned a loose, luxurious knit sweater from Eaves, paired with low-rise soft pants from Helsa Studios with an elastic tie waistband. She lifted the top up with one hand, revealing her stomach and ran her other hand and fingers through her long blonde locks.
The Canadian supermodel opted for a glowy, simple glam look including a flawless base, chiseled cheekbones and a glossy pink lip. She was photographed by Gabriela Epelboim. Love accessorized with tiny gold stud earrings and a gold chain necklace.
She left her photo without a caption, allowing the breathtaking images to speak for themselves and adorably tagged the Miami Heat player on her stomach. The couple, who were introduced by a photographer in 2015, got engaged in 2021 and tied the knot at the New York Public Library in a stunning Great Gatsby-inspired ceremony in 2022. They welcomed their first baby girl one year later and announced that they were expecting their second child in mid-December.
“Gorg mama!” Chelsie May commented.
“Beauty ❤️,” Andrea Henty added.
“Gorgeous ❤️,” Casey Cohen wrote.
“U look GORGEOUS! What beautiful shots,” one fan gushed.
“Lovely. I wish you safe delivery,” someone else wished
Love has previously candidly spoken about how the first trimester of her first pregnancy was rough and involved lots of morning sickness. This time around she’s feeling tired and just taking it day by day. The New York City resident also proved she‘s the most relatable mama, sharing a hilarious personality pic the day after posting her beautiful maternity pics.
“Yesterday, cute maternity photos! Today, I got a 41 sleep score and feel like throwing up. 🫠😮💨,” she candidly wrote alongside a carousel featuring a pic of her with her eyes closed and another screenshot of her Oura Ring stats.