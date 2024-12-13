Kate Love Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2
Kate Love is a soon-to-be mom of two! The SI Swimsuit stalwart, who posed for the magazine 10 years in a row, and returned to the fold for a very special “Legends” photo shoot in honor of the 60th anniversary issue this year, announced her pregnancy with the cutest carousel of maternity pics from her first baby girl to now. She and husband, NBA player Kevin Love, who got married in a stunning Great Gatsby-themed wedding at the New York Public Library in June 2022, welcomed their first child last June.
“PART I • PART II,” the 36-year-old, who celebrates her birthday next month captioned the duo of photos shared with her 1 million Instagram followers.
In the first slide, she wore a ribbed long-sleeve crop top and low-rise maternity jeans, while in the next pic, she donned comfy elastic-waist pants and a stretchy white tank top pulled all the way up under her bust. Love revealed her growing baby bump in both of the black-and-white pics and reminded everyone how much of a queen of aesthetics she is.
Last week, she and the 36-year-old athlete made an appearance at an event at Miami Art Basel, celebrating a collaboration between bathroom and kitchen manufacturer Kohler and social wellness club Remedy Place.
She beat the Florida heat in a lightweight all-white look including low-rise drawstring linen pants and a cute white knit cardigan with the lower few buttons open to display her bump. The 2020 cover girl accessorized with chic designer sunglasses and a gold statement necklace. Her signature voluminous long blonde locks were styled into perfect tousled beachy waves and she smiled bright standing next to her husband.
Though Kate didn’t post any images from the day, Kevin shared a few snaps on Instagram featuring his Miami Heat teammates who were also in attendance, and one image with his wife, where her belly isn’t totally visible.
“Everything changes [when you have a baby]. I had the baby during the finals of the NBA playoffs, which was eventful! We moved to the Hamptons and had a nice baby bubble initially, which was amazing. Then we were in the city for Fashion Week, and now we’re back in Florida. We’ve moved around a bit, but she’s been so adaptable. She’s pretty relaxed, considering the chaos she was born into, but she’s great and so much fun. She changes every day, but her little personality is developing,” the Canada native said of baby no. 1 last December. “Kevin and I are both middle children, and both of our brothers have kids but they live in different places. A lot of my girlfriends—models and friends from home— have been great to call for advice about these weird new changes. Thank God for FaceTime.”
The Love Kate lifestyle brand founder gave a special shoutout to fellow SI Swimsuit model Emily DiDonato. The two have been close friends for years and are constantly in communication, the soon-to-be mom of two shared. DiDonato even welcomed her second child just a few weeks before Kate’s daughter was born.