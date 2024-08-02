Kate Love Turned Heads in Colorful, Gorgeous SI Swimsuit Photo Shoot in Belize
Since 2013, Kate Love has been a fixture in the SI Swimsuit Issue. Her partnership with the brand saw the Canadian model pose for the annual magazine for 10 consecutive years, from 2013 to 2022. After a one-year hiatus in 2023—during which time she gave birth to her first child, whom she shares with her husband, the Miami Heat’s Kevin Love—she returned to the SI Swimsuit set for the 60th anniversary legends photo shoot in Hollywood, Fla.
Each of her photo shoots have combined to make her what we consider a brand legend. And each has been just as stunning as the last. But today, we’re taking a look back at one of her more recent SI Swimsuit experiences. In 2022, the 36-year-old traveled to Belize, where she was photographed against a series of lush green backdrops by Yu Tsai.
Styled in South American–inspired florals, abstract animal prints and bold jewelry—swimwear looks that were meant to reflect the beauty of the location—Love looked absolutely stunning in the verdant jungles and on the banks of the lagoons in the Central American country.
The styles, too, in many ways reflected Love’s own classy, simplistic closet staples. The model has a penchant for dressing up fabulous basics and leaning into light tones (like those of her Hunza G and bond-eye bikinis from the photo shoot).
In other words, the feature was nothing if not memorable—much like each of Love’s previous SI Swimsuit appearances. Here are a few photos from the trip to prove it.