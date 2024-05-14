Kate Upton Is Remarkable in These 5 SI Swimsuit Pics From Mexico
Kate Upton is no stranger to being an SI Swimsuit Issue cover girl. The model landed two back-to-back covers in 2012 and ’13, followed by her third in 2017. With the publication of the 60th anniversary magazine, the 31-year-old model, mother and entrepreneur landed yet another front page feature, this time following her photo shoot in Mexico with Yu Tsai.
“After my first cover with [SI Swimsuit] in 2012, it really started this conversation about body positivity and inclusivity,” Upton stated of her history with the brand. “When I look back at my first cover, I see how young I was and I also can’t help but be taken back to that massive moment [when] that cover launched and that conversation of my body and what my body was.”
This year, Upton is back and more confident than ever. She’s grown a ton since she first stepped onto an SI Swimsuit set, and has a strong support system in her friends and family, including husband Justin Verlander and their young daughter, Genevieve.
“When I look back [at] my first cover in 2012, I was 19-years-old. And now I’m 31 and shooting [for] the 60th anniversary [issue] and so much in my life has changed,” she added. “Personally, I have a daughter, I have a great husband and a really full life, not just my career.”
We’re thrilled to welcome Upton back to the fold this year. In addition to her feature in Mexico, she also took part in a legends photo shoot in Hollywood, Fla. Check out a few of our favorite snaps from her beachside feature below.