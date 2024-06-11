Swimsuit

Kate Upton Plays Bartender in Cute Pinstripe Shirt at Vosa Spirits Event

The SI Swimsuit model and beverage brand co-owner is making career moves.

Kate Upton’s vodka water brand, Vosa Spirits, is now available at Minute Maid Park. The SI Swimsuit model, who joined the beverage company as a co-owner last October, is helping the brand scale up and into the world of baseball.

The 32-year-old, who just rang in her birthday yesterday, just celebrated the launch of the drink at the stadium where her husband, Justin Verlander, is a star pitcher for the Houston Astros. The 2024 SI Swimsuit cover girl and MLB player got married in 2017 and share one daughter, Genevieve.

“Texas 🌟 Proud to announce that @vosaspirits is now available at @minutemaidpark @specs1962 and statewide in selected retailers,” the Michigan native captioned a photo that she shared with her 6.6 million Instagram followers. The Dress My Tour host was captured in a classy blue-and-white pinstripe shirt with a few buttons, which was left open and tucked into khakis, as she bartended.

Upton’s blonde locks were slicked back into a low ponytail and she smiled bright as she was photographed pouring her favorite lemon Vosa Water drink into a cup with a fully-stocked bar behind her.

Vosa Spirits offers both a vodka water line and a lightly-carbonated line, and Upton was compelled to join the brand due to her genuine love of the product.

“After trying Vosa, I was really excited about the company. I’ve tried so many products in the space, and none of them really checked all the boxes. I’ve always cared about what ingredients I put in my body, and Vosa brings the highest quality ingredients, with no artificial sweeteners or preservatives,” Upton told Forbes. “As I’ve gotten older and become a mother, what you put in your body affects your health, hormones, mood and hangovers. The better the ingredients, the faster you recover. They saw a space where not everyone wants carbonation. To offer that option is so innovative, and there’s also a huge health component. We’ve known for so long that vodka and water is a healthier option when you’re drinking.”

Shop the full line of products at vosaspirits.com.

