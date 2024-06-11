Kate Upton Plays Bartender in Cute Pinstripe Shirt at Vosa Spirits Event
Kate Upton’s vodka water brand, Vosa Spirits, is now available at Minute Maid Park. The SI Swimsuit model, who joined the beverage company as a co-owner last October, is helping the brand scale up and into the world of baseball.
The 32-year-old, who just rang in her birthday yesterday, just celebrated the launch of the drink at the stadium where her husband, Justin Verlander, is a star pitcher for the Houston Astros. The 2024 SI Swimsuit cover girl and MLB player got married in 2017 and share one daughter, Genevieve.
“Texas 🌟 Proud to announce that @vosaspirits is now available at @minutemaidpark @specs1962 and statewide in selected retailers,” the Michigan native captioned a photo that she shared with her 6.6 million Instagram followers. The Dress My Tour host was captured in a classy blue-and-white pinstripe shirt with a few buttons, which was left open and tucked into khakis, as she bartended.
Upton’s blonde locks were slicked back into a low ponytail and she smiled bright as she was photographed pouring her favorite lemon Vosa Water drink into a cup with a fully-stocked bar behind her.
Vosa Spirits offers both a vodka water line and a lightly-carbonated line, and Upton was compelled to join the brand due to her genuine love of the product.
“After trying Vosa, I was really excited about the company. I’ve tried so many products in the space, and none of them really checked all the boxes. I’ve always cared about what ingredients I put in my body, and Vosa brings the highest quality ingredients, with no artificial sweeteners or preservatives,” Upton told Forbes. “As I’ve gotten older and become a mother, what you put in your body affects your health, hormones, mood and hangovers. The better the ingredients, the faster you recover. They saw a space where not everyone wants carbonation. To offer that option is so innovative, and there’s also a huge health component. We’ve known for so long that vodka and water is a healthier option when you’re drinking.”
