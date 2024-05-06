Katie Austin Dazzled Against the Caribbean Waters During Her Third SI Swim Feature
California-based fitness instructor Katie Austin has had quite the run with SI Swimsuit. She first joined the brand through the 2021 Swim Search, which she co-won alongside Christen Harper. The following year, the 30-year-old was named a co-Rookie of the Year, again alongside Harper. In 2023, she returned to the issue for the third consecutive year. The feature brought Austin to the beaches of the Dominican Republic, where she was photographed by James Macari.
The Barbie movie-inspired theme made for some of her brightest SI Swimsuit photos yet. Dressed in neon pinks and vibrant blues while accessorized with oversized jewelry, Austin shone against the bright blue Caribbean waters.
The former Division I athlete was just as excited to return to the annual issue as we were to have her back. “Still on cloud 9, still so grateful,” she wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “Words can’t describe what it is for me to be a part of the iconic @si_swimsuit family. From the best team in the world, to the community of other women I grace the pages with- I am in honored to be a part of it all. Thank you @mj_day for believing in me and creating a sisterhood of powerful women.”
Austin’s third consecutive brand feature was just as impressive as her first two. And much like her initial appearances, the vibrant tropical photo shoot in the Dominican Republic is one that’s certainly worth taking a look back at. Here are a few of our favorite photos from the trip.