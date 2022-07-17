Katie Austin Wore a Long Sleeve Bikini Top on Miami Swim Week Runway

Katie Austin strutted her stuff on the Miami Swim Week runway during the iconic 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show.

Katie Austin walks the runway for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show During Paraiso Miami Beach on July 16, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. John Parra/Getty Images

She debuted in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in 2021 as part of the SI Swim Search. In ’22, Austin had her official rookie photoshoot for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Austin was in attendance with weekend at PARAISO Miami Beach for Miami Swim Week, which sheds light on everything hot in the swimsuit world, with her mom, Denise Austin. Katie Austin wore looks from Acasia Swim and Normaillot.

Shop Katie Austin's Runway Looks:

Austin, the daughter of fitness icon Denise Austin, is a certified fitness trainer and health coach. She provides recipes, workouts and life hacks for those who download her self-titled app.

Katie Austin walks the runway with her mom Denise Austin for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show During Paraiso Miami Beach on July 16, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. John Parra/Getty Images

There are a plethora of events taking place in Miami from July 15-17, including a VIP party, Sweat With SI Swimsuit workout class that's led by SI models and the SI Swim Bungalow at the W Hotel South Beach pool.

Austin walked in the iconic runway show with her mom: the first time the two of them walked in a show together and the first time SI Swimsuit has had a mother/daughter duo walk the runway.

Katie Austin walks the runway for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show During Paraiso Miami Beach on July 16, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. John Parra/Getty Images

Whether it's through Austin's app or various social media accounts, her goal is to help her followers become the best versions of themselves.

Not only is Austin a popular model and fitness trainer, she has experience behind the mic. Over the years, she has co-hosted shows for Fox Sports West and has hosted at the Super Bowl and NBA Awards.