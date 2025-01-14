Katrina Scott’s 3 Tips for Setting Actionable Goals in the New Year
Kickstart your New Year alongside SI Swimsuit with 31 Days of Wellness! This January, SI Swimsuit will unlock exclusive offerings with SI Swimsuit models, wellness experts, fitness gurus and others, who will guide you through 31 days of rejuvenating workouts, recipes, self-care rituals and more.
When you sit down with Katrina Scott, her mindfulness and positivity are immediately contagious. The two-time SI Swimsuit model and mom of three has been intentional about every career step she’s taken, and she’s equally dedicated to helping her audience live their healthiest lives. She was the first visibly pregnant woman to be featured within the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit with her 2022 photoshoot in St. Croix, and has been transparent with her audiences about everything from her fertility journey to miscarriages and more.
Scott is working on launching her new Studio KSL app, which stands for Kinetics, Strength and Longevity. Right now, you can download Scott’s free Habit Guide on her website, a 30-page framework designed to help you build lasting habits this year. It’s packed with tips for goal-setting, manifesting and habit tracking, and even includes a printable to help you stay organized.
We asked Scott to share her top three pieces of advice for building habits that stick, and she certainly delivered. So, if you’re looking to set goals in 2025 that you’ll actually stick to, take her advice into account.
Write down your goals
Scott notes that you’re 50% more likely to achieve your goals if you actually write them down. “That’s why it’s so important to get clear, and it’s not too late,” she says. “The new year [just] started.” In fact, the fitness trainer and podcast host notes that last year, she didn’t even start writing down her annual goals until March.
Habit stack
Scott cites the book Atomic Habits by James Clear, who describes “habit stacking” as the practice of attaching a new habit you would like to build onto something you already do regularly.
For example, “Say you like to listen to a certain podcast,” Scott says. “See if you can go for a walk while you listen to that podcast ... Or, if you like to watch your favorite show at night, then doing some exercises and some stretches during that show [is a great way to habit stack] ... So while you’re watching your favorite show, you’re not sitting on the sofa, you’re doing something good for your body at the same time.”
Reward yourself
The final piece of key advice Scott provides is to reward yourself when you make progress building new habits. “What can you give yourself, once a week [or] once a month?” she urges. “Is it a deep tissue massage? Is it a pair of leggings or something that doesn’t cost money, like creating a motivating playlist for yourself, rewarding yourself with things that actually help you keep going?”
For a deeper dive into Scott’s approach to building lasting habits, download her free Habit Guide, and keep an eye out her new Studio KSL fitness app, launching soon!
Stay tuned to SI Swimsuit’s 31 Days of Wellness to continue to learn how to take charge in the year ahead!