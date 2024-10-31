Kelly Clarkson Just Won Halloween With Unrecognizable Beetlejuice Transformation
Halloween is officially here, and the celebrities are making the most of it.
Each year, there are a handful of stars who we know will knock it out of the park costume-wise. At the top of that list is, of course, Heidi Klum. We feel confident saying that her yearly costumes (which tend to render her totally unrecognizable) are pretty much universally anticipated. For weeks and weeks leading up to Oct. 31, the model and television host teases her outfit, welcoming any and all guesses regarding the substance of her elaborate look for the year. The day has arrived, and we’re still patiently awaiting the reveal. In the meantime, we’re going to take a look at another unrecognizable transformation.
For the Halloween episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, namesake host Kelly Clarkson stepped out in an outfit that had us completely speechless. For the holiday, the musician and television personality decided to impersonate Beetlejuice, the iconic 1980s movie character played by Michael Keaton in—the fittingly titled film—Beetlejuice.
Clarkson relied on an all-star team to pull off the transformation into the spooky character. The group included stylist Micaela Erlanger, dresser Arleisha Randle, makeup artists Gloria Elias-Foeillet and Louie Zakarian, hairstylist Corey Morris and wigmaker Brittany Hartman. The combined efforts of her team rendered the 42-year-old completely unrecognizable. Makeup-wise, she sported a ghostly (and green-tinged) complexion, black-rimmed eyes and a wispy hairdo, featuring bright green roots and wild blonde locks. She paired the terrifying face with a black-and-white pinstripe suit, white button-down and loose black necktie.
Her appearance was so convincing—and so jarring—that The Kelly Clarkson Show’s house band couldn’t help but comment, “You look gross,” on air. But the outfit and makeup were only the start of her costume. Clarkson took the look to the next level with her acting skills, imitating the speech of Keaton’s iconic character.
Though it’s perhaps too late to follow Clarkson’s lead down to the terrifying details (which included, among other things, gray nails and discolored teeth), that doesn’t mean you can’t put your own spin on Keaton’s costume—if you so desire. After all, the television host has proven it a spectacularly spooky look for the holiday. Even if you’re not in the market for a last-minute costume this year, we would recommend saving Clarkson’s look for future inspiration. It’s just that good.