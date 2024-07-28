Kelly Clarkson Has An Unexpected, on-Brand Answer for What Olympic Sport She Would Compete in
Kelly Clarkson is self-aware that her talent is in singing any and every song in any and every genre, and not engaging in sports. The talk show host was one of NBC’s hosts for Friday’s Opening Ceremony at the Paris Olympics. And in a prior chat with Access Hollywood, the former The Voice coach and 2002 American Idol winner was playfully asked what sport she would compete in if she could.
“I’m so athletic,” the 42-year-old began sarcastically. “I would want to be like Katniss Everdeen ... archery. I do archery on my property ... we have just like fun stuff set up.”
“Are you a good?” the reporter followed up.
“No!” Clarkson exclaimed without hesitation. “But I have fun. It’s all about having fun.”
“Call her Kelly Everdeen 🎯🥇 Live Opening Ceremony coverage begins at noon EST on NBC and Peacock. #ParisOlympics,” Access Hollywood captioned the clip they then shared on Instagram.
The mom of two, who shares kids River Rose and Remington Alexander with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, has attended the Olympics before. She performed at the 2006 winter games in Turin, Italy, but this was her first time hosting. She had the chance to do so alongside the voice of NBC’s Sunday Night Football, Mike Tirico, as well as retired football quarterback Peyton Manning.
“I’m super stoked about being here. It’s such an honor, and I can’t wait, because Mike and Peyton are so fun,” the Texas native gushed in an Instagram post from Paris ahead of the ceremony. “We’re all so different, and it’s so great. And I’m bringing notes, guys, don’t you worry.”