Kelsey Merritt’s SI Swimsuit Photos in the Dominican Republic Are the Ideal Summer Vacation Inspo
Filipino-American model Kelsey Merritt made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2019, after a magnificent, dreamy photo shoot with Laretta Houston in the Bahamas. She returned to the fold for the following two years, traveling to the Dominican Republic with Kate Powers for her sophomore feature, and Hollywood, Fla., with photographer Ben Watts in 2021.
“Brains and beauty is our favorite combo and that is exactly how we describe Kelsey. She prioritized her education before entering the modeling space and her career has been full steam ahead ever since. Kelsey's pride in being the first Filipino model in the SI Swimsuit issue is matched by her commitment to sustainability and her dedication to using her platform to inform and educate,” editor in chief MJ Day said about Merritt and the brand’s decision to tap her as a rookie. “Kelsey’s infectiously warm personality makes her extremely lovable and we are so excited we get to work with a woman who is beautiful inside and out.”
Today, the 27-year-old has cemented herself as a fashionista, from being a front row guest at major runway shows across the globe, to delivering headline-worthy looks herself. Merritt’s Instagram feed is the perfect blend of timeless quiet luxury meets modern day elevated chic.
The model, who is constantly on the go, providing followers with the ultimate outfit, posing and vacation inspo, has previously modeled for Victoria’s Secret, Revolve, Calvin Klein, Ralph Lauren and other well-known brands.
Below are six stunning pics from her 2020 SI Swimsuit feature in the Dominican Republic.