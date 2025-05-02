Kim Kardashian’s All-Black Bikini Beach Moment Is Pure Coastal Glamour
If Kim Kardashian’s latest Instagram photo drop tells us anything, it says this superstar is certainly ready for summer!
It feels like the 44-year-old reality star, SI Swimsuit alum and proud mom of four has been everywhere as of late, prepping for what is sure to be an extremely busy season for the bestselling brand she co-founded, Skims. Still, that doesn’t mean she doesn’t have time to treat her 357 million Instagram followers to some sultry new photos.
And she did just that this week, taking to the app to share photos of a serene-looking stroll she took on a sun-soaked beach for her latest moody post, but be warned—you’re going to want to cut out on your Friday workday early to head to the coast after viewing them:
In the brand new photo drop, the superstar sported a teeny-tiny, ab-flaunting black string bikini top, showing off her toned midriff, and a matching low-rise black maxi skirt with an impossibly high slit up the left side. While the top was a simple (but beloved!) fashion staple, the skirt added some extra edge to the ensemble thanks to a golden accent piece, which sat perfectly on the hip.
With her skirt billowing beside her, blowing carefree in the breeze as she walked through the golden sands of the tropical location, the overall look certainly brought us back to her iconic 2022 shoot with SI Swimsuit in the Dominican Republic.
But the outfit alone wasn't the only thing that had Kardashian’s commenters chatting, as the business mogul also debuted a short haircut in the photos. As the second and third snapshots in the four-photo carousel revealed, she was wearing her iconic dark tresses extremely short for this trip. Sitting in a slicked-back, blunt bob at the nape of her neck with the ends slightly flicked upward, the look proved to be the perfect choice for this not-so-casual getaway.
And speaking of commenters, you already know everyone from the star’s famous friends to her family to her loyal fans had something to say about this breathtaking beach fantasy, and they had no problem sharing their love in her Instagram comment section:
“This haircut is so cute!!!” one commenter exclaimed.
“Dayyyuummm!🔥🔥🔥,” another fan tacked on.
“Wow wow,” sister Khloé Kardashian simply wrote.
“Love the short flicked hair 🔥🔥,” reality star Olivia Pierson added.
You can check out more of Kardashian’s recent vacation photos on Instagram here!