Kim Kardashian Is Glowy as Ever in Little String Bikinis, Sunset Pics
Kim Kardashian is back with another internet-breaking bikini pic. The reality TV star stunned in a new series of Instagram photos, starting with a bangin’ cream two-piece look. She posed against a white ledge with a coastal beach city landscape behind her and miles of water and clear skies in the background. The 44-year-old flaunted her sculpted abs, toned arms and hourglass figure as she struck a bold smolder for the camera. Her long dark locks were slicked back into a neat bun and she opted for a minimal glam look including feathered brows, chiseled cheekbones and a plump taupe lip.
The SKIMS founder included a mesmerizing purple and pink sunset image, as well as an adorable snap of her son, Psalm West. The 5-year-old is the youngest of her four kids. Kardashian also shares North, Chicago and Saint with ex-husband and rapper Kanye West.
In a later slide, she donned a cocoa brown halter-neck bikini top and matching maxi skirt cover-up with a thigh-high slit and in another pic, she wore a cute snake-skin two-piece as she sat on a ledge with one knee up and tilted to the side for a cheeky shot.
“☀️,” Kardashian kept her caption simple as she shared the carousel with her 358 million followers on Jan. 29.
“That GLOW 🤩,” Sharlena Hassani commented.
“dreamy ✨,” the official Hulu Instagram account commented.
“You’re seriously the cutest !!!” makeup artist Ash Holm exclaimed.
“What camera was used / filter we need to know kimmyyyy,” Karina Lugo begged.
“model😍,” Edwin Reynoso.
While we certainly haven’t forgotten, Kardashians post was a fabulous reminder of her status as an SI Swimsuit cover girl. She posed Greg Swales in the Dominican Republic for the front of the 2022 issue.
“Every girl has been obsessed with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit covers. They’re iconic,” she said at the time. “Every time I would see magazines like this, especially in the 90s when I was growing up, it’s always these perfect, tall, thin women and I just have never been that. I vividly remember Tyra Banks on the cover and women with curves. I remember thinking that is so cool. But, I still didn’t think I would have—I thought you had to be a professional model and a runway model. It was always really young girls. I don’t want to date myself or sound old, but in my 40s? That’s crazy!”