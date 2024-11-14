Kim Kardashian Reveals Heartbreaking Truth About Raising Four Kids Without Kanye West
When living in the spotlight as much as someone like Kim Kardashian—a reality star, social media phenomenon, actress, activist, business mogul, the list goes on—feeling judgment from others is, sadly, part of reality. Especially when it comes to the SKIMS founder’s skills as a mother, she’s faced a lot of unfair criticism. In this week’s episode of iHeartRadio‘s podcast What in the Winkler? Kardashian spoke to host and good friend Zoe Winkler about the hard truth of raising children as a single mom.
Kardashian shares four children with ex-husband Kanye West: 11-year-old North, 8-year-old Saint, 6-year-old Chicago and 5-year-old Psalm. And while the parents, once known as the beloved celebrity couple “Kimye,” were co-parenting at the start of their split in 2022 despite reported disagreements, that doesn’t appear to be the case any longer. Kardashian said as much during the recent podcast episode, where she got candid about her struggles.
The Calabasas native opened up about the “judgment” she faces, which makes her feel “alone.” And even though she has a support system in her loved ones, at the end of the day she’s “basically raising four kids by [herself].”
“But sometimes in the middle of the night when they're all sleeping in your bed kicking you and crying and waking up; it’s not something that I talk about a lot because I feel like there is always a lot of judgment or people always will jump to the, ‘Oh, but you have the resources to have nannies and to have help,’” Kardashian explained. “And I just think that no matter what kind of help I have, basically raising four kids by myself here is...” Winkler finished her thought by responding: “Insane.”
Kardashian also stressed that taking her kids to school each morning is “really important” to her. “That's just like my bonding time,” she shared, while also admitting that it's “madness.”
Following Kardashian and West’s divorce, the 47-year-old rapper continued to make headlines for reported erratic behavior and controversial statements. He started seeing Bianca Censori, an employee working at his company Yeezy, and the pair got married soon after. As for Kardashian, who posed for SI Swimsuit in 2022 in the beautiful Dominican Republic, she’s had one highly-publicized relationship since her split from West with Pete Davidson but is now reportedly single.
In October of this year, a source told People that Kardashian doesn’t have time for dating and instead is “very much focused on being a mom.”
“Although she has help, it's still a lot of work for her to balance and coordinate everything,” the source added.
With four kids, several ongoing business ventures, her work as an actress and her dedication to prison reform, we truly commend Kardashian for all she does.