Kim Kardashian’s Latest Skims Campaign Brings Us Back to Her Stunning SI Swimsuit Shoot
Kim Kardashian announced on Tuesday that her apparel brand Skims would be releasing a collab with Roberto Cavalli, hitting the site and select stores this Friday, June 27 at 9 a.m. ET.
In anticipation of the drop later this week, we’re reviving one of our favorite shoots of the Skims chief creative officer and cofounder, when the 44-year-old mother of four donned the cover of SI Swimsuit, also marking her debut in the magazine, in 2022.
During the mesmerizing shoot in the Dominican Republic, she donned multiple items from Skims, among other brands like sister Khloé Kardashian’s company Good American, proving the family is full of proud businesswomen.
“I know every girl is obsessed with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit covers,” Kardashian shared while on set with the SI Swimsuit team. “They are iconic.”
Yet, for the television mogul, whose reign has extended into the fashion, makeup and fragrance spaces, among others, seeing herself on one of those covers never seemed to be in the cards.
“Every time I would see a magazine like this—especially in the ‘90s, when I was growing up—it [was] always these perfect, tall, thin women,” Kardashian continued. “And I just have never been that.”
The model, who has graced the covers of Vogue and PAPER, along with graduating from her law program just last month, revealed that she had preconceived notions surrounding who secured cover spots at SI Swimsuit.
And yet, unsurprisingly, the entrepreneur captivated Greg Swales’s camera lens in the Dominican Republic for her first shoot in the fold. To the magazine’s editor in chief, MJ Day, Kardashian’s unwavering drive made her the epitome of a cover model.
“Kim Kardashian, no stranger to the world’s judgment, continues to live proudly, authentically and unapologetically through the noise.” Day penned on Instagram.
“There’s so many points in her life where she could have just crawled under a rock and let the world pass her by and just live a comfortable life,” Day also shared with Yahoo! Life. “But she continues to evolve herself and push on and prove everybody wrong who doesn’t want to allow her that permission to be more and do more, and inevitably, she’s doing more for all of us [...] I applaud that with every ounce of my fiber.”
Kardashian’s newest endeavor only further exemplifies Day’s sentiment, as the business mogul continues to push boundaries for her brand in never-before-seen ways. Get your hands on her newest line, coming June 27, here.