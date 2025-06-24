Kim Kardashian Is Nearly Unrecognizable in Campaign for New SKIMS Collab
Just two days after the summer solstice, Kim Kardashian is giving everyone this season’s go-to swimwear collection.
The reality TV star, entrepreneur and SI Swimsuit model—who appeared on the front page of the magazine’s 2022 issue—recently announced that her apparel brand SKIMS is teaming up with fashion mogul Roberto Cavalli for their newest launch, which will be dropping June 27 at 9 a.m. ET.
Coming to both SKIMS and select Roberto Cavalli stores, the collection “adds bold, sexy luxury to every swim look.” In its first campaign image, Kardashian sported a scoop-neck, high-legged one-piece swimsuit while debuting a curly, short blonde hairdo for her newest venture. And for fans of the multifaceted founder’s beloved brand, this line is already highly anticipated.
“Alarm set and card ready!!” One user confirmed.
“Iconic as usual,” another declared.
“This is MAJOR,” one fan concurred.
“Been waiting on this one!!! 😍,” another wrote.
“Take all my money SKIMS,” one commenter concluded.
Joining her mother, Kris Jenner, in more promotional photos for the impending line, Kardashian displayed the collaboration’s three prints—Fagianella, Light Zebra and Tiger Face—in a retro photo shoot and teaser video.
“I was looking back through old vacation pictures and so many of the pieces I wore were Cavalli,” Kardashian told Vogue on the origin of SKIMS’s newest collaboration. “SKIMS can be really simple; it’s all about the fits and the materials and the way they make you feel, but when you go on vacation, sometimes you want something different. We were making our own prints, and I was just thinking, ‘You know what? There has to be some way to do a SKIMS/Cavalli collab.”
Now, that line will be available to users worldwide by the end of this week!
“Unveiling such a luxurious collection with Roberto Cavalli is incredibly exciting. I’ve always admired the brand’s exotic prints and bold energy, and bringing that vision to life through SKIMS Swim allowed us to create something truly unexpected and elevated,” Kardashian added in a press release on Monday. “We paired Cavalli’s most iconic prints with our signature swim silhouettes to deliver a sexy collection that empowers every body to own swim season, no matter where they vacation.”
In addition to bikinis and one-pieces, SKIMS is also releasing summer accessories and cover-ups as part of their upcoming campaign. While the website won’t reveal the specific garments (or their prices) quite yet, some standout looks from its initial photo shoot include headscarves, capris, maxi dresses and bandeau tops.