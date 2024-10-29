SI Swimsuit Legend Nina Agdal Brought Mermaidcore to the Beaches of Australia
SI Swimsuit legend Nina Agdal is reeling in the first few months of motherhood and we are beyond excited for the model. The Denmark native, who has posed for the issue seven separate years, landed on the cover of the 2014 issue alongside Chrissy Teigen and Lily Aldridge in the Cook Islands, just two years after her 2012 debut with James Macari in Desroches Island, Seychelles.
The 32-year-old welcomed her first baby girl, Esmé, whom she shares with fiancé, internet personality and WWE star Logan Paul, last month. The duo began dating in 2022 and got engaged last summer.
This year, Agdal returned to the fold, seven years after her last SI Swim shoot with Ruven Afanador in Mexico. It was an extra special moment as she double-dipped with a breathtaking beach shoot on the shores of Belize with photographer Derek Kettela, as well as an iconic group feature with 26 fellow brand stalwarts in Hollywood, Fla. with visual artist Yu Tsai in honor of the publication’s 60th anniversary.
“Being an SI Swimsuit Legend is really special. It’s about being part of a group that’s not just about beauty. It’s about being kind, smart, unafraid to be yourself, and pushing boundaries where they need to be pushed,” Agdal gushed while on location. “There’s a lot of power in unity and supporting each other.”
The model often reminisces on how posing for the brand and joining the SI Swimsuit sisterhood changed her life and career. “Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and MJ Day, [editor in chief], were the ones to put my name on the map and that helped me pursue my modeling career in a way that wouldn’t have been possible without them,” she said. “Some of my best memories are from the early, early mornings and shoot days with the SI crew.”
Agdal is passionate about healthy living and being active, and knows that balance is key. Her favorite self-care and grounding methods include facials, saunas, cold plunging, sound baths and drinking tons of water. She is also a certified health coach and the creator of The Agdal Method, a mindful total body workout.
Today, we’re taking a look back at one of her most vibrant features, with James Macari in Hayman Island, Australia. The former Victoria’s Secret star served major mermaidcore vibes in a series of icy blue, bedazzled and crochet looks in 2013. Here are some of our favorite images from the photo shoot.