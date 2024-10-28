Tune in for a Breast Cancer Awareness Month Livestream With SI Swimsuit
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, one in eight women will develop breast cancer in their lifetimes. Aside from skin cancer, breast cancer is the most common skin cancer among women. For more information and ways to support, click here.
In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, SI Swimsuit is hosting an educational Instagram livestream event on Monday, Oct. 28, at 3:30 p.m. ET. The informational session will feature a candid conversation with SI Swimsuit models Ariel Meredith Nicks and Kelly Crump, alongside OB/GYN Dr. Kameelah Phillips. Together, the models will share their personal experiences with breast cancer, while Dr. Phillips will provide insights into her expertise on the importance of early detection.
Meredith Nicks, a five-time SI Swimsuit model and breast cancer survivor, was diagnosed with Stage 2B triple-negative breast cancer in March of 2023. Pregnant at the time, she began chemotherapy and continued treatments before taking a brief break prior to her son’s birth last October. After welcoming her baby boy, Meredith Nicks had a lumpectomy and underwent radiation and additional chemotherapy. She was declared cancer-free in April of 2024.
“It just felt like the fight was now finally over,” Meredith Nicks recently told us of that momentous moment earlier this spring. “It felt like this journey has finally come to an end in a positive way. I was really happy, my kids [Amir, Aveila Eliana and Jasir] were ecstatic, my husband [Hakeem Nicks] was overjoyed, and my parents, everybody who was rooting for me was just like, ‘Oh, O.K., deep breath, now it’s time to celebrate, now it’s time to get back to normalcy, now it’s time to just enjoy life.’”
Meanwhile, Crump is a breast cancer “thriver” who was initially diagnosed in 2017. Two years later, she learned she had metastatic breast cancer, meaning the cancer had spread to other areas of her body, including her lungs and her bones. Now living with the disease, Crump, a finalist in the 2022 Swim Search, uses her platform to educate others while encouraging women to know their bodies.
“I never would have thought I would be sharing my life online,” Crump told us earlier this month, “but I do it now because if it can help one person, if it can change someone’s mind, if it can help support someone whose mother is going through it, or grandmother, or friend [then that’s worthwhile to me].”
Joining the models is Dr. Phillips, a board certified New York City-based OBGYN and the founder of Calla Women’s Health. She holds a degree in human biology with an emphasis in women’s health and human sexuality from Stanford University and attended the Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California. Dr. Phillips opened her own practice in 2020, and specializes in women’s health, sexual medicine and menopause.
Tune in to this meaningful conversation this afternoon at 3:30 p.m. ET on SI Swimsuit’s official Instagram account.