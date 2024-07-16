Kylie Jenner’s Bouquet Manicure Is So Girly, Cottagecore Summer-Coded
Kylie Jenner has a new manicure almost every week and each new set always slays. The reality TV star and trusty Los Angeles-based celebrity nail artist Zola Ganzorigt created magic with their latest nail art collab. The springtime-inspired, girly manicure features a dainty, colorful flower at a different spot on each long nail and serves fun, youthful, cottagecore vibes.
The 26-year-old put a more delicate, floral twist on last week’s “summer garden” set featuring trendy butter yellow french tips with a cute new insect on each finger. After several months of pearly chrome moments and milky pink neutrals, the mom of two, who shares her kids Stormi and Aire with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott, is adding some color and designs to her nails.
“Bouquets 💐 🌺🌸 @kyliejenner,” Ganzorigt, who is also nail artist to celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Vanessa Hudgens, Sydney Sweeney and Sabrina Carpenter, captioned the post she shared on her Instagram account.
“Nail and hand care are really important for your manicure to look nice. Using cuticle oil every day and using a hand mask when you do your skincare will help your manicure look better & last longer,” the manicurist advised of routine nail upkeep.
Jenner, the founder of makeup brand Kylie Cosmetics and clothing brand Khy, loves expressing herself through nail art, and is always switching it up. When she’s filming brand campaigns and promotions, she leans into minimalist nails, and when she’s on vacation, she adds some length and color. Red is her manicure of choice during the holidays, of course, and Halloween is always an occasion when she does something unexpected.