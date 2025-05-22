Kylie Jenner Is Breathtaking in Luxurious Blue and White Monokini for New IG Photo Drop
For over a week, Kylie Jenner has been populating our Instagram feeds with fabulous beachside looks from her current vacation (“Thank you, Kylie!” We all say in unison).
But seriously, if we needed any more inspiration for our summer wardrobes, we wouldn’t need to look very far. Jenner’s account now houses numerous warm-weather ensembles thanks to her vacation in Turks and Caicos—and her latest look is one of our favorites.
Check out Jenner’s Instagram post here!
“ready for summer 🥹,” Jenner posted on Thursday under a five-slide photo set filled with dreamy snapshots. In each frame, the 27-year-old sported a Roberto Cavalli one-piece suit embellished with sequins. Along with its intricate detailing, the monokini also featured an abstract blue and white print.
This nautical ensemble was another addition to Jenner’s immaculate portfolio of self-proclaimed “vacation ky” looks. On May 14, she shared another 'fit, this time sporting a one-shoulder, metallic gold swimsuit.
On May 17, the entrepreneur revealed another look, donning a vintage CHANEL set once worn by runway icon Claudia Schiffer. The legendary model even posted her own shoutout to Jenner, which included photos of both women wearing the studded red-hot number.
“[Kylie Jenner] sparkling in this stunning bikini I wore on the [CHANEL] spring ‘95 runway,” the 54-year-old wrote. In the cover photo, Schiffer accessorized the garment with an oversized matching red coat, statement necklace and open-toed pumps. Jenner ditched any additions, sticking with just the swimsuit for a day out in the sun.
Jenner’s tropical vacation comes at the heels of a busy spring season for the Kylie Cosmetics founder, both personally and professionally. While in Turks and Caicos, Jenner announced the release of her cosmetic brand’s newest “Hybrid Blush,” and she looked pretty in pink for its promotional photoshoot.
As for her personal endeavors, Jenner appears to be on cloud nine thanks to her now-public relationship with Dune star Timothée Chalamet.
“She and Timothée have gotten really serious,” an exclusive source told US Weekly. “They are practically living together at this point, as he stays at her house often when he is not working. He has been fully integrated into her life.”
The duo looks as happy as ever, making numerous public appearances together at NBA games to cheer on the New York Knicks and the Los Angeles Lakers, and they also joined each other on the red carpet for the first time as a couple on May 7.