Kylie Jenner Is Ready for Summer in Tiny Black Bikini for Stunning Vacation Photos
Kylie Jenner comes from a family that knows a thing or two about breaking the internet, and she certainly proved that point again this weekend with a very sultry Instagram photo drop!
The 27-year-old makeup mogul, reality TV star and proud mom of two has had no shortage of jaw-dropping looks for her 393 million loyal followers to happily fawn over on Instagram this week, posting several photos of herself traveling with friends while wearing a neon yellow/green two-piece lounge set before following that post up with a red-hot mini dress moment in Miami.
But it appears the superstar is just getting started when it comes to turning up the heat on her latest looks, taking to Instagram once more on Friday to share some truly stunning bikini selfies—and truth be told, the internet could barely handle them.
You can check out Jenner’s Instagram post here!
In the five-photo carousel—which Jenner simply captioned “i love it here”—the superstar shared several new selfies. Most notably, for two of the snapshots, Jenner sported nothing but a teeny-tiny black bikini, silver accessories and a vintage-looking New York Knicks hat.
Her signature long black hair was left down, cascading onto her bare shoulders in soft waves. Her face was mostly concealed thanks to that aforementioned Knicks cap, but eagle-eyed viewers could make out a mostly bare face and glossy pink pout—the perfect low-key glam for a casual vacation day out in the sun.
Among the other photos in the set were some snapshots of the superstar seated on a boat in the middle of laughing at something—or someone—off-camera, her tresses blowing wildly in the wind. For her seaside adventure, she wore a simple black tube top-style mini dress with the same silver accessories seen in the bikini photos.
This phenomenal photo set comes to fans just days after Jenner’s half-sister, Kim Kardashian, posted some pictures from her own tropical getaway in a similar all-black bikini moment—so we think it’s safe to say the summer is officially upon us!
And you already know the superstar’s comments were positively filled with fans, as well as her famous friends and family members, who were all more than down to stop by and share a supportive statement—though, most of them were about the Knicks hat:
“ok Knicks hat 🔥,” model Jordyn Woods wrote, adding, “Oh and of course body tooo 🔥.“
“It’s the Knicks hat for me 🔥,” TV host Adrienne Eliza Bailon-Houghton noted.
“❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” sister Khloé Kardashian added.