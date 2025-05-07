Fans Call Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet the ‘Couple of the Decade’ After Red Carpet Debut
After more than a year of headline-making outings and subtle red carpet cameos, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet finally made their long-anticipated red carpet debut. And fans are (understandably) freaking out. The Hollywood power couple stepped out hand-in-hand at the 70th David Di Donatello Awards in Rome.
Jenner, 27, stunned in a curve-hugging black embossed Schiaparelli gown featuring a plunging neckline and criss-crossing open back. The mom of two completed the look with gold statement earrings and a gold-embellished black clutch.
Chalamet, 29, complemented his girlfriend perfectly in a sleek black velvet double-breasted suit finished with a white rose boutonniere. The couple cozied up for cameras, with Chalamet wrapping an arm around the entrepreneur and social media mogul’s waist and Jenner leaning into her boyfriend, clearly comfortable and cozy.
Though the pair has attended countless awards season events, including the Golden Globes and the Oscars, they have previously kept a low profile on the red carpet, choosing instead to support each other behind the scenes. Their long-awaited public debut quickly sent social media into a frenzy.
As if their red carpet debut wasn’t swoon-worthy enough, the duo shared a sweet kiss after he received the David Speciale at the ceremony—an award recognizing his contributions to innovative, high-quality cinema and his status as a global protagonist.
The honor highlighted Chalamet’s impressive body of work, including critically acclaimed performances in Call Me by Your Name, Dune, Wonka and the new Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown. The New York City native recently took home a Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Actor, further cementing his reputation as one of his generation’s most celebrated and versatile talents.
“IT COUPLE hands down,” one fan wrote.
“Someone get me a man that looks at me like Timothée looks at Kylie,” another chimed.
“Ugh Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are so hot together,” a user added.
“Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet are THE couple of the decade,” someone else gushed.
“omg my heart is weak,” another fan admitted.
The duo’s style, chemistry and understated approach to public life continue to captivate both Hollywood insiders and fans worldwide. From courtside Lakers games to the most prestigious awards stages, Jenner and Chalamet have found their groove—and they’re making it clear they’re just getting started.
Jenner and Chalamet were first romantically linked in early 2023. Though they kept things low-key at first, sightings at Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour, tennis tournaments and Paris Fashion Week quickly fueled speculation.
By fall 2023, the pair confirmed their romance with a PDA-filled appearance at the Golden Globes. Since then, they’ve become inseparable, attending events like the Oscars, multiple NBA games and Coachella together. Despite their high-profile careers, the couple has maintained a relatively private approach to their relationship, often opting for candid moments over red carpet appearances—until now.