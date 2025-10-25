Lauren Chan Achieves Flawless Pre-Wedding Glam in ‘10-ish Minutes’ With Just Two Products
Lauren Chan just shared how she achieved her gorgeous pre-wedding glam, and we’re obsessively taking notes.
In case you missed it, the three-time SI Swimsuit model—who graced her first-ever cover for the 2025 issue with a sun-soaked shoot in Bermuda—tied the knot with her longtime partner and self-proclaimed “Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Husband of the Year 2025,” Hayley Kosan. The two were wed in a chic city hall ceremony on Oct. 20 in New York City.
And this week, Chan took to her Instagram account to showcase her glamorous pre-wedding eyeshadow look, which she achieved using only two products and “10-ish minutes.”
A perfect beginner eyeshadow look
Chan began the video, letting fans know she was filming it the night before her wedding day and was prepping for their “welcome dinner” that night. The model did her own makeup for the occasion, noting that she’s been gravitating toward this particular eye look recently.
She first revealed her hairdo for the evening, which she slicked back into a tight bun with a few spiky pieces expertly placed to channel a classic Y2K aesthetic. She then displayed the two products needed for the look, both items from Urban Decay: the Naked Shaped Cool-Toned Makeup Palette ($56) and the 24/7 Waterproof Waterline Eyeliner Pencil ($23) in the shade “Cool Coyote.”
Her how-to guide
First, she applied the eyeliner “all over the base” to create depth, crafting a triangle shape before smudging it with her fingertips for a smokier effect. Then, she patted on eyeshadow in the shade “Fogged Up,” providing the tip that this step should be done before the eyeliner fully dries for better blending.
At this point, she joked that followers needed to “trust the process,” adding more eyeshadow in the shade “June Gloom” to the crease, blending upward. Lastly, she pressed the metallic shade “Silverlake Frost” into the corners, instructing those following along not to blend. Instead, once the shade was applied, she “dragged it across the lid” for a more concentrated pop of color.
The final look was a sultry-smokey glam that would make even the most novice eyeshadow user look like a seasoned pro (seriously, you don’t even need a brush to replicate this one)! Chan then stepped away to finish the full look, opting for a matte base, feathered eyebrow and a nude lip to allow the standout eye moment to shine. She also noted that she “literally finished this eye in two minutes,” while the rest of the glam “probably took 10 [minutes].”
Fan reactions
And we weren’t the only ones enamored by the newlywed’s exceptional skills, with plenty of her loyal followers and famous friends taking to her comment section to share some love:
“Ahh shaped palette looks unreal on you ✨,” Urban Decay’s official Instagram account declared.
“Obsessed w y’all,” Shannon Beveridge wrote.
“GORG ❤️🔥,” Courtney Hamilton added.
“Ok when you said ‘just trust the process’ that’s when I remove what I’ve done,” Natalie in the City penned. “So this video taught me I should just keep going! 🫶🏼 AND CONGRATSSSSSSS.”
And we have to agree with all of the above sentiments! Now if you’ll excuse us, we have a shopping trip to our nearest Urban Decay seller to plan.