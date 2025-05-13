Lauren Chan: 2025 Bermuda

Chan is a model and editor whose words have been featured in Vogue, Interview and Glamour. The Brantford, Ontario native has also embarked on several broadcast journalism endeavors, with gigs at Canadian programs including The Social, CityLine and eTalk. The LGBTQ+ advocate started her modeling career at Ford Models before making her rookie debut at SI Swimsuit in 2023. She’s returned to the fold every year since, marking three years with the magazine in 2025. It's no wonder Chan is one of four cover models for the 2025 issue.
Six hundred and fifty miles off the coast of North Carolina sits the 21-square-mile island of Bermuda, the stunning backdrop of this shoot. Home to crystal blue waters and powdery shorelines, the serene island is the ultimate relaxation destination. Lounge at Horseshoe Bay Beach—one of the world’s top beaches—or take a calm boat ride to explore the North Atlantic.
Learn more about Bermuda, including where to stay, what to eat, and all of the can’t-miss activities here.
This Bermuda photo shoot was heavily influenced by natural materials, aiming to channel an ethereal energy. The use of shells and pearls was purposefully balanced by lucite jewelry and pieces meant to feel equally glitzy and natural. The styling was intended to be soft and feminine.
Hair: Brian Buenaventura at The Wall Group using Orlando Pita Play, Color Wow and Olaplex Makeup: Jodie Boland at The Wall Group using Supergoop!, Jones Road Beauty, Loving Tan and LilFox Beauty Photographer: Ben Watts
Lauren Chan was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Cult Gaia. Bracelets by Alexis Bittar. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Lauren Chan was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by PQ Swim. Necklace by Andi Bagus. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Lauren Chan was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Vitamin A. Coverup by Norma Kamali. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Lauren Chan was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by SUNCILLO. Necklace by Presley Oldham. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Lauren Chan was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by It’s Now Cool. Shirt by Enza Costa. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Lauren Chan was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Dress by Natalia Fedner. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Lauren Chan was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Saudade De Você. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Lauren Chan was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Cult Gaia. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Lauren Chan was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Beach Riot. Earrings by JÉBLANC. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Lauren Chan was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Mare Perpetua. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Lauren Chan was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Saudade De Você. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
