Lauren Chan Marries Hayley Kosan in Romantic City Hall Wedding
On Monday morning, Oct. 20, Lauren Chan and Hayley Kosan announced that their fiancé status has changed to “MRS & MRS.”
Chan, an SI Swimsuit cover model who graced the front page of the magazine’s 2025 issue, debuted the news in a joint Instagram post with Kosan—roughly seven months after they declared their engagement, also on the app, in March.
In a 20-slide carousel, with River Ashwood's “Starlight Code” in its background, the duo showcased a number of snapshots from their intimate “city hall wedding.” Adorably, they also repped similar outfits, custom-made from DON NICÓ.
Chan wore all-white, with the exception of her opaque black sunnies. The three-time SI Swimsuit model, who touched down in the Dominican Republic and Mexico before her 2025 cover shoot in Bermuda, styled a lacy strapless top with wide leg satin trousers and closed-toed pumps. She also added a tulle veil, which she tossed over Kosan in slight eight of the post.
Kosan wore black from head to toe with a sleek monochromatic ensemble on display. The self-proclaimed “Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Husband of the Year” paired a corset-style tank and structured black trousers with leather shoes and was all-smiles around the city with Chan.
“Omg CONGRATULATIONS,” Katie Austin, who joined Chan in Bermuda for SI Swimsuit 2025, commented. “So happy for your two!!!”
Shortly after the initial post, the couple followed up with video footage from the big day, with a 30-second reel displaying the their adventures around the city. The pair strolled hand-in-hand from the venue to the sidewalk, shared smooches in the structure’s arches and posed in front of a moving subway train as they shared glances.
“🥹🥹🥹 crying,” Yumi Nu chimed in, while Denise Bidot added a few emojis of her own. “love you :)))),” Chan replied to Nu, a SI Swimsuit 2022 cover model. “you next!!” Chan continued, referring to Nu’s recent engagement to her longtime beau in late-September.
Chan and Kosan’s nuptials are another milestone in their flourishing partnership. In June, Chan told THE KIT that her partner is “the salve that soothed everything challenging about coming out and starting over” (see the Canadian model’s SI Swimsuit essay, How I Came Out, Got Divorced, and Landed In SI Swimsuit for more). And, as their journey continues to grow, we’re sending our love to the pair of newlyweds.
For more SI Swimsuit content directly in your Google feed, add us as a preferred source!