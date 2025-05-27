Lauren Chan Glows in ‘Body Realness’ BTS From Her SI Swimsuit Cover Shoot
Just like us, Lauren Chan is still mesmerized by her 2025 SI Swimsuit cover moment.
The three-time brand model took to Instagram to share more behind the scenes photos and videos from her Bermuda shoot with photographer Ben Watts. She was all smiles in clips in front of the tranquil waters of the beautiful island. Surrounded by the SI Swimsuit team, she couldn’t help but feel gratitude and joy as she embraced editor in chief MJ Day in a warm hug once the shoot officially wrapped.
In addition to these looks at what goes on behind the camera, Chan captioned her latest Instagram post with a simple yet effective “More @si_swimsuit body realness!!!”
Her latest share pairs well with a previous post in which Chan got real on how the camera doesn’t capture all the authentic angles of one’s body. Posting a mirror selfie from the day of her shoot, she opened up about loving her body despite not always looking like the photos in a magazine.
“This year, I know that ‘sexy mode’ isn’t about choosing a different pose, it’s about not posing at all. (I mean, think about literal sex: it’s not sexy to be performative, it’s hottest when you lose yourself in the moment.),” Chan wrote in her empowering Instagram message. “Sexy is about being present; it’s about being at peace with who you are. And it’s about letting people f^#! off if they don’t like it. The trolls taught me that one! And I’d say my cover and essay proves the point.”
In her piece for the 2025 issue, titled “For the Girls: Celebrating the Evolution of SI Swimsuit,” the Canadian model also discussed how SI Swimsuit helped her shift into this new and inspiring state of mind where she sees her body as an extension of her beauty rather than a defining factor.
“The shift is clear: The intention of SI Swimsuit today is to celebrate women as a 360-degree people while exemplifying what we can accomplish and spotlighting underrepresented communities,” Chan penned. “Most importantly, this brand is now a beacon of inspiration––a repossession of agency for the multitude of women who are able to see themselves reflected in the pages."
The era of “body realness” is so inspiring, and it’s because of people like Chan that real bodies are back in fashion and here to stay.