Lauren Wasser’s Incredible SI Swimsuit Debut Is Just as Inspiring a Year Later
Lauren Wasser is an inspiration for many. After losing both of her legs due to complications with toxic shock syndrome (TSS), she didn’t know if she had the inner strength to maintain a positive outlook on her body and identity. Nevertheless, she pushed on, coming out on the other side just as strong as ever.
“I’ve [lost] something I can’t hide. I can’t just cover it up. It’s something that I need,” Wasser shared with sI Swimsuit. “And then to be able to come from that darkness and make it cool and badass and futuristic and swaggy, I think is definitely [influenced by] God. It’s something that I can’t explain, but it’s taken a really long time to get here.”
Now, she symbolizes perseverance, acting as a beacon of light to illuminate her path and the path of anyone who’s undergone an unexpected change. Many can (and should!) look to Wasser’s SI Swimsuit 2024 debut in Belize as a reminder to keep going.
Wasser channeled the warrior within to equip her with the things she needs to get up and get moving, even on days she may not want to. She gives credit to exercise as one of the many ways she keeps herself healthy, inside and out.
“I don’t know what I would do if I couldn’t be active and be who I am,” she said. “Hiking, Pilates, running, swimming, everything and anything I can do. There’s nothing off-limits, and I definitely credit the team that gives me that. Being an athlete is so important to me. Because being able to move your body [is] being able to feel free.”
Her inner athlete can’t stay dormant for long, and the same sentiment is held for her love of modeling. Coming from a family of models, Wasser is aware of how far the industry has to go with regards to accepting bodies of all types.
“The modeling world is unfortunately built on a one-dimensional standard that is so unrealistic and boring,” the 37-year-old activist told Flaunt Magazine. “There are so many people around the world who need representation. I think we’re in that weird limbo where [we’re] wanting to change and move forward but still holding those reins of old news.”
Although this may be the current reality, Wasser seeks to challenge this norm until a much-needed change arrives, adding, “I feel such a big duty to change and inspire the world. Anyone can hold on to whatever they want in life, and they can’t give up.”
Another way she desires to change the world is by bringing awareness to feminine hygiene products and the importance of reading labels. Not every product is made with safe and organic ingredients, and because of this, Wasser is fighting the good fight to empower everyone to choose wisely.
For those who may not have had a pleasant experience with feminine products, she believes there should be full transparency in the community to not only prevent someone else from suffering but also to destroy the stigma surrounding women’s health.
“We shouldn’t be ashamed of something that’s natural and that happens,” the model stated. “We should speak freely about it. We should also learn from each other and educate one another [and] fight for our rights and for our health.”
She went on, adding, “We need to protect each other. We deserve to be protected by having safe feminine hygiene products that we can use without losing our lives, without losing our limbs, without being on dialysis, without [losing the ability] to have children.”
While this story makes up a big part of her life, Wasser knows better than anyone that her journey has only just begun. Now, she still spends her days chasing after her dreams as a model while also prioritizing good health.
Visitors on her social media accounts will see that she leads with positivity, even often joking about her amputations—an attitude that speaks to her inspiring spirit all the more.