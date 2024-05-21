Lauren Wasser Is the Definition of Chic in These White Swimsuit Photos
Model, actress and activist Lauren Wasser is a featured rookie in the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue, out now. The 36-year-old traveled to Belize for her photo shoot, where she was captured by Derek Kettela in a number of all-white swimwear looks.
While the styling on set in Placencia embraced a neutral color palette, the suits were far from ordinary. The bikinis and one-pieces Wasser modeled featured unique textures, intricate cut-outs and various shades of white.
In addition to her modeling work, Wasser is a women’s healthcare advocate who uses her platform to education and inform people about proper tampon use. After contracting toxic shock syndrome in 2012, Wasser was given a less than one percent chance of survival and, as a result, eventually had both of her legs amuptated.
“As women, we’ve had to fight for our place in this world and we’ve had to fight for everything we have,” she states. “I’m still fighting for all of us for safer feminine hygiene products just so that we can go about our lives and do the things that we need to do.”
Wasser works with nonprofit organizations like Don’t Shock Me and urges women to understand exactly what they are putting into their bodies.
“We should speak freely about it and we should also learn from each other and educate one another and unite,” she says of being vocal about menstruation. “We need to unite and become one and really fight for our rights and for our health and demand transparency.”
Below are a few of our favorite snaps of Wasser from her 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie feature.