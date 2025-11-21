Leopard Print Has Bar Refaeli’s Stamp of Approval for an Afternoon in the Sun
Bar Refaeli’s latest Instagram post is bringing us back to her time on the beach at SI Swimsuit. The model—who began her tenure with the magazine in 2007 and scored her first cover in 2009—shared a few sunshine-filled snapshots to her 3.7 million followers on the app and sported a timelessly trendy print that was spotted (literally) all over the fold in 2025.
Refaeli’s look
In her 10-slide carousel from Nov. 21, Refaeli donned a triangle string top adorned with leopard print. She paired the swimwear top with matching bottoms and tossed on a pair of ivory jean shorts and a mocha-colored belt around her waist. In every frame, the model also highlighted a pair of aviator Caroline Lemke sunnies and tagged the label in the post’s caption.
Refaeli marks the latest SI Swimsuit model to showcase the spotted pattern on a swimwear duo. In Bermuda, while posing for the magazine’s 2025 issue, Achieng Agutu, Olivia Dunne, Ilona Maher and Ellie Thuman all modeled in the print, which has been spotted across the fold in years past by SI Swimsuit Legends like Hailey Clauson, Camille Kostek and Hunter McGrady.
A similar swimsuit on sale
If you’ve ever thought about trying the signature pattern out yourself, now is the perfect time. Prefacing Black Friday, plenty of suits are on sale—check our larger list of labels here—including this leopard print suit that closely resembles Refaeli’s. Plus, you can score both its top and bottom for under $100 today.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Frankies Bikinis: Paradise Micro Halter Bikini Top ($80, on sale for $40) and Brittany Micro Bikini Bottom ($80, on sale for $40)
While this duo from Frankies Bikinis is sold separately, you can snag both pieces today for 50% off their original price tags. Like Refaeli’s top, this halter suit offers adjustable string straps to fit your frame. Additionally, a high-legged bottom in a matching pattern will give you the closest results to the model's ensemble.
