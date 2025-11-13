Ellie Thumann Shows Precisely Why This Poolside Pattern Will Never Go Out of Style
November fashion is defined by animal print—at least, it is for three-time SI Swimsuit model Ellie Thumann.
At the beginning of the month, the brand staple debuted a leopard-print maxi dress to her 1.3 million Instagram followers, posing in the gown at the 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay. 10 days later, she traded the spots for stripes with a triangle bikini in Cabo San Lucas, posting an 11-slide carousel on the app.
The model’s look
In the post’s cover image, Thumann repped a two-toned beachside ensemble, which featured a zebra-printed duo as its base. On top, the model—who made her debut in the fold from Puerto Rico before making stops with the brand in Mexico and Bermuda—tossed on baggy black pants, a bucket hat and skinny sunnies of the same shade. In her hand, she held a black puffy bag, which she had credited from Rhode. The label’s oversized bubble bag was part of its newest drop and retails for $48.
Which brings us back to...
While Thumann’s seaside look may be her latest, we’ve seen the model in zebra print before quite recently. When she touched down in Bermuda for her SI Swimsuit 2025 shoot, the model was styled in a similar bikini from SAME. The two-piece consisted of a triangle top and matching bottoms, and added gold chain hardware for a touch of subtle luxury.
Also in Bermuda, Olivia Dunne—who scored a front-page spot on the issue alongside Jordan Chiles, Salma Hayek Pinault and Lauren Chan—repped the print in a trio of suits. In one look, she donned a red and white set from MANGO, which she paired with a matching hat from the label and sandals from The ATTICO. In another, she sported a strapless Andi Bagus one-piece, paired with a turquoise ’47 hat. The print even made an appearance on her front-page image when the 23-year-old wore an abstract Reina Olga bikini.
However, the pattern’s domination did not stop at the shoreline. In fact, it was worn by Dunne during her inaugural SI Swimsuit Runway Show walk at Swim Week in late May. On the catwalk—which Thumann also walked at the W South Beach in Miami—the retired gymnast showed off an Oh Polly x SI Swimsuit bikini, which showcased a cherry red trim and skinny straps.