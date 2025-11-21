Early Black Friday Swim Deals You Can’t Miss Out on, From Suits to Accessories
Black Friday is only one week away, and while you might be preparing to scour the internet for the very best sales of the season, we’ve got you covered where swimwear is concerned. SI Swimsuit’s fashion editor, Margot Zamet, and fashion assistant, Liz Wentworth, did the hard work for you, and the dynamic duo have put together six incredible swimwear looks that you can snag for a great deal during the shopping holiday.
And the best part? A lot of brands have kicked off their Black Friday sales early, meaning you can “add to cart” and get your shopping fix in even before you carve the turkey this year. Below, you’ll find several stunning looks that are perfect for your next beach getaway.
Sweet as honey
Neutral swimwear and accessories allow for this darling yellow cover-up dress to be the focal point of your beachside ensemble. You can never have too many white swimsuits in your wardrobe, and this adjustable top and bottom make for the cutest set.
Morocco Top, $78 (originally $104) and Bottoms, $66 (originally $88)
25% off sitewide with code BFCM25 at checkout
Montego Mini Dress - Honey Petit Crochet, $121.50 (originally $162)
25% off sitewide with code BFCM25 at checkout
Ray-Ban Sunglasses, $112 (originally $160)
Enter your email to access up to 50% off with early Black Friday sale
Alba Flat Sandal, $70.80 (originally $118)
Get an extra 25% off sale price when you use code APP25, only on the Schutz App
Girls trip getaway
This chic ensemble screams “girls trip,” and if the suit looks familiar, it’s because SI Swimsuit Legend Jasmine Sanders modeled it in Switzerland for the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue. And while the Golden Barbie paired her cut-out one-piece with boots, it looks just as great barefoot in the sand.
Solid Cut-Out Swimsuit, $252 (originally $360)
Sitewide sale up to 60% off for Black Friday, no code required
Belize Pant Open Knit - Ivory, $123.75 (originally $165)
25% off sitewide with code BFCM25 at checkout
Paco Bucket Hat, $95
Shop Nov. 24 through Dec. 2, receive 50% off select styles
Miu Miu Sunglasses, $578
Enter your email to access up to 50% off with early Black Friday sale
Wednesday Addams-inspired
We’ll never tire of a monochromatic aesthetic, particularly when it’s a moody one that channels the titular character from the Netflix show—as well as Olivia Dunne’s rookie feature in Puerto Rico. For further inspo, check out the model’s best SI Swimsuit moments.
Vix Top, $210 and Victoria Bottom, $210
Black Friday sale runs Nov. 23 through Dec. 7, featuring 25% off sitewide with code DOSHOLIDAY and up to 65% off sale items
La Jolla Shirt - Black Gingham, $93.75 (originally $125)
25% off sitewide with code BFCM25 at checkout
Cali Short - Black Gingham, $73.50 (originally $98)
25% off sitewide with code BFCM25 at checkout
Loewe Sunglasses, $252 (originally $360)
Enter your email to access up to 50% off with early Black Friday sale
Exuma Hat - Black, $71.25 (originally $95)
25% off sitewide with code BFCM25 at checkout
All American vibes
There’s nothing more classic than a bikini, jean shorts and a cute hat for a trip to the shore. This red and white striped two-piece suit works for countless occasions and the denim shorts are super trendy.
Triangle Top - Burgundy Stripe, $69 (originally $98) and ‘90s Bottom - Burgundy Stripe, $69 (originally $98)
Black Friday sale up to 75% off, no code required
The Perfect Denim Shorts, $223 (originally $298)
Black Friday sale up to 75% off, no code required
Smoke ‘Em Hat, $30 (originally $40)
25% off Black Friday sale with code COMMUNITY25 at checkout
Ray-Ban Sunglasses, $112 (originally $160)
Enter your email to access up to 50% off with early Black Friday sale
Sunnystrolls Sandals, $27.98 (originally $45)
Black Friday sale up to 50% off, no code required, plus free shipping on all orders
Golden girl
The only other accompaniment you need to pair with this golden-hued bikini? A beautifully bronzed spray tan. The wrap skirt, sunnies, bag and earrings help to elevate an already stunning ensemble.
Nala Bikini Top, $84 (originally $120) and Bottom, $70 (originally $100)
Black Friday sale offering up to 70% off sitewide, including swimwear starting at $27
Lea Maxi Pareo $129.50 (originally $185)
Black Friday sale offering up to 70% off sitewide, including swimwear starting at $27
Alfie Bag, $176
Shop Nov. 24 through Dec. 2, receive 50% off select styles
Niki Earrings, $112 (originally $160)
Black Friday sale offering up to 70% off sitewide, including swimwear starting at $27
Miu Miu Sunglasses, $548
Enter your email to access up to 50% off with early Black Friday sale
Monochromatic elegance
When in doubt, a black one-piece is always an incredibly stylish (and timeless!) choice. And if your accessories are in need of an upgrade, these are some deals you simply can’t miss.