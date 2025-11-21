Swimsuit

Early Black Friday Swim Deals You Can’t Miss Out on, From Suits to Accessories

Treat yourself by shopping our curated selection of swimwear while it’s on sale.

Cara O’Bleness

Black Friday swimwear deals
Black Friday swimwear deals / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated, Adriana Degreas, Monday Swimwear, LSPACE and Sunglass Hut

Black Friday is only one week away, and while you might be preparing to scour the internet for the very best sales of the season, we’ve got you covered where swimwear is concerned. SI Swimsuit’s fashion editor, Margot Zamet, and fashion assistant, Liz Wentworth, did the hard work for you, and the dynamic duo have put together six incredible swimwear looks that you can snag for a great deal during the shopping holiday.

And the best part? A lot of brands have kicked off their Black Friday sales early, meaning you can “add to cart” and get your shopping fix in even before you carve the turkey this year. Below, you’ll find several stunning looks that are perfect for your next beach getaway.

Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.

Sweet as honey

Neutral swimwear and accessories allow for this darling yellow cover-up dress to be the focal point of your beachside ensemble. You can never have too many white swimsuits in your wardrobe, and this adjustable top and bottom make for the cutest set.

Swimsuit, cover-up, sunglasses and sandals
Swimsuit, cover-up, sunglasses and sandals / Monday Swimwear, Sunglass Hut and Schutz Shoes

Morocco Top, $78 (originally $104) and Bottoms, $66 (originally $88)

25% off sitewide with code BFCM25 at checkout

Monday Swimwear white bikini
Monday Swimwear

Montego Mini Dress - Honey Petit Crochet, $121.50 (originally $162)

25% off sitewide with code BFCM25 at checkout

Crochet mini dress
Monday Swimwear

Ray-Ban Sunglasses, $112 (originally $160)

Enter your email to access up to 50% off with early Black Friday sale

Ray-Ban sunglasses
Sunglass Hut

Alba Flat Sandal, $70.80 (originally $118)

Get an extra 25% off sale price when you use code APP25, only on the Schutz App

Flat sandal
Schutz Shoes

Girls trip getaway

This chic ensemble screams “girls trip,” and if the suit looks familiar, it’s because SI Swimsuit Legend Jasmine Sanders modeled it in Switzerland for the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue. And while the Golden Barbie paired her cut-out one-piece with boots, it looks just as great barefoot in the sand.

Straw hat, cut-out suit, pants and sunglasses
Straw hat, cut-out suit, pants and sunglasses / Adriana Degreas, Monday Swimwear, LSPACE and Sunglass Hut

Solid Cut-Out Swimsuit, $252 (originally $360)

Sitewide sale up to 60% off for Black Friday, no code required

Cut-out swimsuit
Adriana Degreas

Belize Pant Open Knit - Ivory, $123.75 (originally $165)

25% off sitewide with code BFCM25 at checkout

Knit pant
Monday Swimwear

Paco Bucket Hat, $95

Shop Nov. 24 through Dec. 2, receive 50% off select styles

Paco Bucket Hat
LSPACE

Miu Miu Sunglasses, $578

Enter your email to access up to 50% off with early Black Friday sale

Miu Miu sunglasses
Sunglass Hut

Wednesday Addams-inspired

We’ll never tire of a monochromatic aesthetic, particularly when it’s a moody one that channels the titular character from the Netflix show—as well as Olivia Dunne’s rookie feature in Puerto Rico. For further inspo, check out the model’s best SI Swimsuit moments.

Button up, shorts, bikini, sunglasses and hat
Button up, shorts, bikini, sunglasses and hat / Monday Swimwear, Dos Gardenias and Sunglass Hut

Vix Top, $210 and Victoria Bottom, $210

Black Friday sale runs Nov. 23 through Dec. 7, featuring 25% off sitewide with code DOSHOLIDAY and up to 65% off sale items

Black bikini
Dos Gardenias

La Jolla Shirt - Black Gingham, $93.75 (originally $125)

25% off sitewide with code BFCM25 at checkout

Black gingham button-up
Monday Swimwear

Cali Short - Black Gingham, $73.50 (originally $98)

25% off sitewide with code BFCM25 at checkout

Black gingham short
Monday Swimwear

Loewe Sunglasses, $252 (originally $360)

Enter your email to access up to 50% off with early Black Friday sale

Loewe sunglasses
Sunglass Hut

Exuma Hat - Black, $71.25 (originally $95)

25% off sitewide with code BFCM25 at checkout

Exuma hat
Monday Swimwear

All American vibes

There’s nothing more classic than a bikini, jean shorts and a cute hat for a trip to the shore. This red and white striped two-piece suit works for countless occasions and the denim shorts are super trendy.

Hat, sandals, bikini, sunglasses and shorts
Hat, sandals, bikini, sunglasses and shorts / SAME, Communal Cowboy, Sunglass Hut and Aldo

Triangle Top - Burgundy Stripe, $69 (originally $98) and ‘90s Bottom - Burgundy Stripe, $69 (originally $98)

Black Friday sale up to 75% off, no code required

Striped bikini
SAME Swim

The Perfect Denim Shorts, $223 (originally $298)

Black Friday sale up to 75% off, no code required

Denim shorts
SAME Swim

Smoke ‘Em Hat, $30 (originally $40)

25% off Black Friday sale with code COMMUNITY25 at checkout

Hat
Communal Cowboy

Ray-Ban Sunglasses, $112 (originally $160)

Enter your email to access up to 50% off with early Black Friday sale

Ray-Ban sunglasses
Sunglass Hut

Sunnystrolls Sandals, $27.98 (originally $45)

Black Friday sale up to 50% off, no code required, plus free shipping on all orders

Sandals
Aldo

Golden girl

The only other accompaniment you need to pair with this golden-hued bikini? A beautifully bronzed spray tan. The wrap skirt, sunnies, bag and earrings help to elevate an already stunning ensemble.

Sunglasses, bag, bikini, earrings and cover-up
Sunglasses, bag, bikini, earrings and cover-up / Baobab, LSPACE and Sunglass Hut

Nala Bikini Top, $84 (originally $120) and Bottom, $70 (originally $100)

Black Friday sale offering up to 70% off sitewide, including swimwear starting at $27

Gold bikini
Baobab

Lea Maxi Pareo $129.50 (originally $185)

Black Friday sale offering up to 70% off sitewide, including swimwear starting at $27

White skirt
Baobab

Alfie Bag, $176

Shop Nov. 24 through Dec. 2, receive 50% off select styles

Straw bag
LSPACE

Niki Earrings, $112 (originally $160)

Black Friday sale offering up to 70% off sitewide, including swimwear starting at $27

Gold earrings
Baobab

Miu Miu Sunglasses, $548

Enter your email to access up to 50% off with early Black Friday sale

Miu Miu sunglasses
Sunglass Hut

Monochromatic elegance

When in doubt, a black one-piece is always an incredibly stylish (and timeless!) choice. And if your accessories are in need of an upgrade, these are some deals you simply can’t miss.

Hat, sunglasses, one-piece and cover-up
Hat, sunglasses, one-piece and cover-up / Slate Swim, Ray-Ban and Janessa Leoné

Ryder One-Piece - Black, $87.50 (originally $125)

Black Friday sale 30% off sitewide with code PREBF at checkout

Black one-piece
Slate Swim

Zephyr Sarong - Black, $49 (originally $70)

Black Friday sale 30% off sitewide with code PREBF at checkout

Black sarong
Slate Swim

Ray-Ban Sunglasses, $89 (originally $178)

Enter your email to access up to 50% off with early Black Friday sale

Ray-Ban sunglasses
Ray-Ban

Sacha Hat, $287

30% off Black Friday sale starts on Nov. 28

Fedora
Janessa Leoné
Published |Modified
Cara O’Bleness
CARA O’BLENESS

Cara O’Bleness is a writer and editor on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Prior to joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, O’Bleness loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University’s School of Journalism.

Home/Fashion