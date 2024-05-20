Leyna Bloom Cements Herself As a Brand Legend in These Stunning SI Swimsuit Photos
With the 60th anniversary of the SI Swimsuit Issue coming out and an accompanying campaign revolving around the phrase “Be Legendary,” it was only natural to invite back over two dozen of the regulars who have made the magazine a success over the years. The pages of this year’s issue—and the various covers, too—are filled with both new models and returning ones, including 27 women who the brand have deemed legends.
Among them is Leyna Bloom, an actress, model, dancer, activist and professionally trained hairstylist and makeup artist. The Chicago native made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2021, becoming the first transgender woman to pose on the cover of the annual magazine. That first trip brought her to the beaches of Tampa, Fla. Each year since, the model has taken to the pages of the issue in beautiful photos from some tropical destinations.
This year was a little different. As a brand legend, she traveled to Hollywood, Fla., where she was photographed by Yu Tsai alongside 26 other women. Rather than swimwear, she wore her best and brightest fashion: a pleated gold metallic gown by designer Maria Lucia Hohan, which she paired with black peep-toe heels from Black Suede Studio and Charlie Lapson jewelry.
Needless to say, the experience—which took place at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino—really was legendary. Below are a few of the beautiful photos of Bloom from the photo shoot, including the group snapshot that made up three of the seven covers this year.