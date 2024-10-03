Lindsey Vonn Encourages Women to Be Multifaceted in Their Pursuit of Success
Lindsey Vonn is constantly inspiring the next generation of female athletes and trailblazers in every industry. The three-time SI Swimsuit model is a complete force of nature herself. She is one of the greatest alpine skiers of all time, with 82 World Cup wins under her belt. The three-time Olympian, who won gold and bronze at the 2010 Vancouver winter games and bronze again during the 2018 games in Pyeongchang, made history last year when Vonn became the first woman to ski the legendary Streif trail in Kitzbühel, Austria, and the first person to ever do it at night.
“This was one of the most exciting and dangerous projects of my life, and the most rewarding,” she wrote on Instagram at the time, while dedicating the incredible feat to her “guardian angel” mother, who died in 2022.
Today, the 39-year-old is retired from her sport, but that doesn’t mean she stepped away from empowering other young women to take risks and be great. In a new latest Instagram post, the Minnesota native shared a photo dump with some of her greatest achievements and moments, including a snap from her SI Swimsuit feature in Puerto Vallarta.
“Girls…. Don’t let anyone say you can’t be fierce, feminine AND competitive! Whether it’s pushing to train and compete in the toughest environments or wearing makeup during my races - it’s never about proving anything to others—it’s about trying to be our best selves,” Vonn wrote. “We don’t need to fit into anyone’s box. Success doesn’t have a certain ‘look,’ and there’s no one way to be a strong, capable woman. Just be unapologetically YOU!💪🏻”
“Obsessed with you!!!” Cameron Brink exclaimed. Both Vonn and the newly-engaged WNBA rookie are proof that women truly can do it all. They are both powerhouses in their respective sports who step into their femininity and choose to pursue ventures outside of athletics.
“THANK YOU AND AMEN 🔥🙌,” Kendall Toole added.
“Can you please be the next Marvel superhero?” one fan begged in the comments.
The Rise: My Story memoir author, who first stepped onto the slopes at the age of 3, also uses her platform to give back. She launched the Lindsey Vonn Foundation almost a decade ago with the goal of helping girls from underserved communities pursue their passions by providing access to resources and mentorship while creating an atmosphere where dreams can become reality. Learn more at lindseyvonnfoundation.org.