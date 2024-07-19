Cameron Brink Shares ACL Injury Update: ’On the Road to Recovery’
WNBA rookie Cameron Brink, who landed with the Los Angeles Sparks as the overall No. 2 pick at this year’s history-making draft, is sharing an update on her ACL injury. The 22-year-old athlete took to Instagram to notify her 1.3 million fans that she is doing O.K. and on the road to recovery. She snapped a selfie while in a hospital bed with a hair net and mask on, and included an adorable, vulnerable video of her post-surgery on some sort of anesthesia medicine.
“I’ve been sleeping. I’ve just been chilling. I woke up and I’m so chill,” the Stanford University alumna said in the clip. “I’m in another dimension just chilling. You could sit me here all day and I’m just relaxing. I’m loopy.”
Someone off-camera asked Brink what she was excited to watch on TV that night. “Love Island,” she responded without hesitation—a respectable and totally understandable answer.
“Chillin on the road to recovery 🤍🦵🏻thank you all for the well wishes:) I’m feeling extremely encouraged, supported & ready to make small strides everyday. #delayednotdenied,” the New Jersey native captioned the July 17 carousel.
“☠️ chilllen. Get well soon, you’re in the best of hands 🤲🏼,” retired soccer pro and SI Swimsuit legend Megan Rapinoe commented.
“😍😍superwoman,” Okikiola Iriafen wrote.
“She’s big chillin I love u pumpkin,” Mia Mastrov added.
“Sending you healing vibes,” Sasha Colby wished.
“This is so cute 🥹 so many well wishes for recovery! You got this! 👏🏼,” Dia Miller exclaimed.
“My girl just vibing excited for love island- she’s just a girl like us 🥹😭❤️,” Taylor Mooney chimed.
Brink announced last month that she would be sitting out the rest of the season due to her injured ACL. We wish the athlete, who has been making waves in the sport and fashion scenes, a speedy recovery!