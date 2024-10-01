Cameron Brink Shares Sweet Black-and-White Photos to Commemorate Engagement in Paris
After three-and-a-half years together, Cameron Brink and her boyfriend Ben Felter are engaged!
The former Stanford rower followed his girlfriend to Paris Fashion Week to propose. Brink had traveled to France to make an appearance at the celebration of luxury fashion and wasn’t expecting Felter to join her. According to People, the engagement came as a total surprise to the 2024 WNBA rookie, who was under the impression that her boyfriend couldn’t join her on her European trip.
But, after attending the Balenciaga runway show on Monday, Sept. 30, Felter Brink her with a beautiful diamond ring at the Shangri-La Paris Hotel, on a rooftop with a clear view of the Eiffel Tower.
To commemorate the incredible moment, Brink took to Instagram to share some stunning black-and-white photos of the moment. Captured by celebrity photographer Lucio Andreozzi, the series of snaps featured Felter down on knee as well as the athlete’s stunned reaction. After the proposal, the pair—both beaming—posed for a few more photos in front of the Eiffel Tower.
Felter and Brink first started dating back in March of 2021, according to sweet anniversary posts that they shared on Instagram this past spring. At the time, Felter was a rower on the men’s team at Stanford University, where Brink was playing collegiate basketball.
The pair currently live—and share a sweet dog—together in Los Angeles, where Brink plays professional basketball for the Los Angeles Sparks. Felter is a fifth year graduate student at Stanford, where he is studying computer science.
The surprise engagement was surely the perfect addition to what has already been a big year for Brink. She began 2024 at Stanford, where she led her team to the Sweet 16 in the 2024 NCAA Tournament to round out her college career. Soon after, the Sparks selected the athlete No. 2 overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft, launching her professional career—and helping her to fulfill a lifelong dream of playing professional basketball. Though an ACL injury in June brought her rookie season to an early end, Brink is just getting started in the league, and her time on the court is far from over.
Starting out the fall season with an engagement ring may or may not have been on Brink’s agenda, but the exciting turn of events will no doubt make for a busy off-season.
Congratulations to the happy couple! We’ll be patiently awaiting wedding details (and photos!).