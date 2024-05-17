Logan Paul Gets Candid About Becoming a Girl Dad, Seeing Fiancée Nina Agdal’s SI Swimsuit Photos
Logan Paul is quite the softie. Joining his fiancée, SI Swimsuit legend Nina Agdal, on the red carpet at the magazine’s 60th anniversary party in New York City on May 16, the professional wrestler couldn’t help but share his adoration for his partner and their baby girl that is on the way. “It’s crazy, I’m going to be a girl dad,” the 29-year-old shared with SI Swimsuit. “I feel like a girl will help me reach a level of love I never felt before.”
The Impaulsive podcast host, who proposed to Agdal in July 2023, also acknowledged how Agdal has changed his life. “Nina softened me up a lot, and this little girl in her belly is going to soften me up a lot more,” he said. The 32-year-old SI Swimsuit cover star then added, “It’s a new chapter.”
As for the past and present, The Agdal Method founder first posed for SI Swimsuit in 2012 when she earned the Rookie of the Year honor. Since then, she has been in the magazine several times and was also on the 50th anniversary cover in 2014. A pro at these events, she explained how special it is to be there. “I’m surrounded by so many beautiful women and my fiancé,” she said on the carpet. “It feels awesome to be back and I love seeing the whole team; I love seeing [editor in chief] MJ [Day].”
For the 2024 issue, the Danish beauty traveled to Belize for her photo shoot, and despite being her own harshest critic, Paul’s reaction to seeing his fiancée’s photos is everything.
“Let me tell you something ... I sent the photo to my friend. He said, ‘That’s your wife; this girl is insane,’” Paul told SI Swimsuit. “Stunning, gorgeous, out of this world, beautiful, and to see her in this element, in her zone. I’m a little out of my element in this environment, but she is thriving. The pictures are beautiful. It was amazing.”
The couple, who started dating in 2022, have always been each other’s biggest fans. “Whenever I’m having a bad day, he is lifting me [up] and putting things into perspective,” she concluded.