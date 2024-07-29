Lori Harvey Is a Goddess in Itty-Bitty Yellow Two-Piece and Body Chain
If there’s anyone who knows how to do beach day right, it’s Lori Harvey. The 27-year-old SI Swimsuit rookie shared an Instagram carousel of pics on July 27 as proof.
The model and swimwear designer rocked a tiny yellow string bikini, which she expertly coordinated with a delicate gold body chain, a white YSL baseball cap, black crochet cover-up and black flip-flops. Harvey was photographed as she stood against a rock backdrop, and was also captured out on the water with her brother, Broderick Harvey Jr. She flaunted her fit figure on a float, grinned for the camera and took a dip in the water.
“That yellow bikini thou 💛💛,” Larsen Thompson commented.
“Looking great queen❤️,” one of Harvey’s followers added.
Harvey’s chic look for a day on the water reminded us of her 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue photo shoot in Mexico, where she donned a gold necklace and intricate body chain by by Jacquie Aiche along with a bright orange two-piece from her own brand, Yevrah Swim.
“I get to see and experience so many different cultures, and see so many beautiful women with all different skin tones and body types,” Harvey previously told SI Swimsuit of bringing the brand, inspired by her travels, to life. “And so I drew a lot of inspiration from that, and also different shapes and designs from different fashion pieces that make me feel good and confident and sexy. All those things kind of helped me bring Yevrah Swim to life.”