Madisin Rian Inspired on Set of SI Swimsuit Debut in Dominican Republic
When Madisin Rian headed to the Dominican Republic for her 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut, she was turning her “daydreams” into “reality.”
That year, the American model, who is best known as the face of Armani Beauty, traveled to the Caribbean country, where she posed for beautiful oceanfront photos taken by photographer James Macari. For her, it was more than just a photo shoot; it was an unforgettable moment in her career.
“Shooting this day in the D.R. was the most peaceful day imagined,” Rian said in an Instagram post following the issue release. “Not only because of the best location and team; but because of God's presence and the inner stillness I felt. Not only within but all around me. I had anticipated this moment with @si_swimsuit for many years, and the time was finally here.”
The final photos, taken on the bright sand beaches and blue waters of the tropical destination, were as inspiring as the model herself, who spoke to her decision to shave her head six years prior. “I would never grow my hair back out again because I feel like I’m so liberated and free from that stigma,” she said of her decision, “and I really just want to represent ... women out there like myself who feel that same way.”
Posing for stunning photos with her head shaved, the model hoped to change the narrative around beauty in the modeling industry and beyond.
Here are a few of her best photos from her SI Swimsuit debut.