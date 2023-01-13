The 2023 SI Swimsuit rookie gushed about him this past summer at Miami Swim Week.

Mady Dewey. Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Mady Dewey is not immune to Jack Harlow’s charms. The 2023 SI Swimsuit rookie called the rapper her celebrity crush during an appearance last summer at Miami Swim Week.

“I feel like I kind of phase through celebrity crushes, like I have a celebrity crush of the moment,” she gushed to Swim Search model Ashley Byrd. “Right now, it’s Jack Harlow—which is such a classic answer but...I just love him.”

Dewey was named the winner of the 2022 SI Swim Search—Camille Kostek broke the exciting news to her in a heartwarming video—but modeling is hardly the Santa Clarita, Calif., native’s day job. She’s a lifestyle content creator and product manager for Discord and also the founder of her own social media app, Herd.

With the launch of Herd, Dewey wanted to shift the way women feel when posting and consuming media online.

“There are a few main things we’re trying to change, one of those being the pressure that women feel posting online,” she said. “I remember times where I felt like I couldn’t post really big moments of joy because I was worried about what everyone else would think.”

Herd is designed for women and non-binary people first, and while all of the major social media platforms—like Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, Twitter and Facebook—were created by men, Herd was not.

“The other piece is comparison,” the 25-year-old continued. “Comparing your body, comparing your like count. We have no metrics on the app. We’re really trying to change the way that people view self-expression and how they view themselves as the result of the media that they’re consuming.”