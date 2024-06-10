Mady Dewey Served Ultimate Summer Surfer Girl Vibes in Puerto Rico
Two-time SI Swimsuit model Mady Dewey is all about defying stereotypes. The Southern California native applied to the Swim Search in 2022 with no expectations—but she ended up winning the open casting call, following her photo shoot with Yu Tsai in the Dominican Republic. The title secured her rookie spot in the 2023 issue, for which she traveled to Puerto Rico with visual artist Ben Watts.
“I’ve been a long-time lover of Sports Illustrated, but Camille Kostek really inspired me to apply for Swim Search. For so long, I thought being a model couldn’t happen given my career in tech and naturally curvy body,” she shared. “Seeing Camille on the cover [in 2019] changed that for me. I ultimately decided to try out for Swim Search to show women that your dreams don’t have to be linear to be worth pursuing, and to hopefully break down the boxes women in tech and business are so often placed in.”
Kostek, who is now an SI Swimsuit legend and seven-time brand model, was the first casting call alumna to land on the cover of the magazine.
Dewey uses her platform to inspire women to step out of the box and chase their wildest dreams. The ferocious advocate for women in tech is a former Discord employee and is also the former cofounder of metrics-free social media app Herd. Today, Dewey is the head of product marketing at Try Your Best, a startup that aims to create a community rewards system connecting brand and fans.
Below are six phenomenal photos from her 2023 SI Swimsuit photo shoot in Puerto Rico.