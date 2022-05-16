Skip to main content
2022 SI Swim Shoot in Punta Cana
Mady Dewey 2022: Dominican Republic

Mady Dewey makes her SI Swimsuit debut as a finalist for SI’s 2022 Swim Search being photographed by Yu Tsai shooting alongside Ashley Byrd, Gigi RobinsonKelly CrumpLotta Hintsa, Manju, Sarafina El-Badry Nance, Hillory Fields, Victoria Vesce, Nicole Petrie, Michelle Fuente Steffen, Drew Dorsey, and Ashley Callingbull in the Dominican Republic.

Dewey is the CEO and co-founder of the social media app Herd Social and co-hosts the podcast Socially Well. Hailing from Santa Clarita, Calif., Dewey is working to ensure more women can achieve their dreams.

Besides being the second-largest and most diverse Caribbean country, the Dominican Republic provides visitors with picturesque beaches, vibrant nightlife, world-class golfing and astounding natural beauty. The DR is filled with vivacious energy, and the Swim Search finalists definitely carried that in their shoot.

Swim Search was the team’s last shoot of the year and they wanted to wrap up in a celebratory manner with pastels and bright colors. The term “drunk Easter Bunny” was definitely thrown around. If you’re looking for a new suit for summer, definitely get inspired here.

Hair: Adam Maclay of BA Reps
Makeup: Christyna Kay of Art Department
Photographer: Yu Tsai

Mady Dewey was photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by Luna Cara

Mady Dewey was photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by Monica Hansen Beachwear

Mady Dewey was photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by Nessy Swimwear

Mady Dewey was photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by Luna Cara

Mady Dewey was photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by Triangl

Mady Dewey was photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by Monica Hansen Beachwear

Kelly Crump and Mady Dewey were photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominican Republic.

Mady Dewey was photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by Nessy Swimwear

Mady Dewey was photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by Monica Hansen Beachwear

Mady Dewey was photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by Luna Cara

Mady Dewey was photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by Triangl

Kelly Crump and Mady Dewey were photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominican Republic.

