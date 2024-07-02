Martha Stewart Was Glowing, Iconic and Inspirational in the Dominican Republic
Lifestyle guru Martha Stewart was featured on the cover of the 2023 SI Swimsuit Issue and it’s a moment we will never forget. She was photographed by Ruven Afanador in the Dominican Republic for her historic feature. This year, she returned to the fold for a special 60th anniversary photo shoot, and was named a brand legend alongside 26 other franchise stalwarts.
“When I heard that I was going to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, I thought, Oh, that’s pretty good, I’m going to be the oldest person I think ever on a cover of Sports Illustrated,” the New York Times best-selling author admitted at the time. “And I don’t think about age very much, but I thought that this is kind of historic.”
And the Martha Stewart Living Omnimendia founder was right. It certainly was a huge deal. The New Jersey native, who is a mom of one and grandmother of two, practically broke the internet last May when her cover issue was revealed. The podcast host and television personality revealed on the red carpet of this year’s launch festivities that, even a year later, she still gets fans coming up to her with her cover issue asking for autographs every week!
“Never in her life has [Martha] let her circumstances dictate her outcome,” SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day gushed about the 82-year-old. “She’s changed with the times—always one step ahead, it seems—to build a wide-reaching business empire.”
Below are six marvelous photos from Stewart’s 2023 SI Swimsuit photo shoot with Ruven Afanador in the Dominican Republic.