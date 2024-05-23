Martha Stewart Says Fans Still Can’t Get Enough of Her SI Swimsuit Cover One Year Later
When Martha Stewart landed the cover of the SI Swimsuit Issue last year, the momentous occasion nearly broke the internet. And, a year later, fans still can’t get enough of the 82-year-old’s swimsuit-clad photo shoot from the Dominican Republic.
In fact, on the red carpet celebrating the magazine’s 60th anniversary last Thursday, May 16, the Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia founder told us that she’s still getting requests to autograph her cover on a regular basis.
“Every week, I get Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] covers to sign from fans,” Stewart stated with a laugh. “Every week, many of them.”
Stewart traveled to the Caribbean nation for last year’s SI Swimsuit Issue, where she was photographed by Ruven Afanador. In the snapshot that ended up landing on the cover, Stewart donned a white one-piece swimsuit by Monday Swimwear and a voluminous orange cover-up by TORSO CREATIONS.
This year, the mother and grandmother returned to the fold as a brand legend. She participated in a group photo shoot in Hollywood, Fla., alongside 26 fellow iconic women, including Tyra Banks, Leyna Bloom, Maye Musk and Lily Aldridge.
The feature resulted in Stewart’s second consecutive SI Swimsuit cover. And as for what it means to be a legend, Stewart’s own definition of what it means to be an icon one she embodies on the daily.
“I guess you’ve reached a certain point in your life where people admire what you’ve done and you can encourage them to learn more,” she said of what it means to be an icon. “And that’s what it’s about. You can’t take it too seriously.”