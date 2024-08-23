Swimsuit

Model-Actress Penny Lane Perfects Cottagecore in These 5 Swimsuits in Portugal

The 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie traveled to the southern European country for her feature with Ben Watts.

Cara O’Bleness

Penny Lane was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

As co-winner of the 2023 Swim Search open casting call, Penny Lane earned her status as a rookie in the 60th anniversary SI Swimsuit Issue. The model and actress traveled to Porto and the North, Portugal for her feature with photographer Ben Watts, and referred to her time on set as “a beautiful all-around experience.”

“Beyond the surface beauty in the images [resulting from her rookie feature], I want viewers to recognize the journey behind them,” Lane explained while on set. “I want women to understand that achieving confidence and balance took time and patience for me. My path involved deep self-discovery, and I aim to share the most significant discovery of my life so far. I hope that, by witnessing my journey, women will realize that striving to be their happiest and most balanced selves will, in turn, bring out the most beautiful version of themselves. It’s about embracing a holistic approach to well-being that goes beyond the surface, fostering inner strength and radiance.”

While on location in the southern European country, Lane, who has also modeled for the likes of Armani, Dolce & Gabbana and Intimissimi, donned several cottagecore- and balletcore-inspired looks. Each of the bikinis and one-pieces the English native wore on set featured soft pastels, florals and feminine details like bows and ruffles.

Below, we’re throwing it back to just a few of our favorite looks that Lane wore while on location in Portugal. Plus, check out her complete 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue gallery here.

Penny Lane was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Top by COSTAIIA. Swimsuit bottoms by Navy Ray. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Penny Lane was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Blackbough Swim. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Penny Lane was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by My Mum Made It. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Penny Lane was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. Sunglasses by Chloé. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Penny Lane was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Top by COSTAIIA. Swimsuit bottoms by Navy Ray. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Published
Cara O’Bleness

CARA O’BLENESS

Cara O’Bleness is a writer and editor on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Prior to joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, O’Bleness loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University’s School of Journalism.

