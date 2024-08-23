Model-Actress Penny Lane Perfects Cottagecore in These 5 Swimsuits in Portugal
As co-winner of the 2023 Swim Search open casting call, Penny Lane earned her status as a rookie in the 60th anniversary SI Swimsuit Issue. The model and actress traveled to Porto and the North, Portugal for her feature with photographer Ben Watts, and referred to her time on set as “a beautiful all-around experience.”
“Beyond the surface beauty in the images [resulting from her rookie feature], I want viewers to recognize the journey behind them,” Lane explained while on set. “I want women to understand that achieving confidence and balance took time and patience for me. My path involved deep self-discovery, and I aim to share the most significant discovery of my life so far. I hope that, by witnessing my journey, women will realize that striving to be their happiest and most balanced selves will, in turn, bring out the most beautiful version of themselves. It’s about embracing a holistic approach to well-being that goes beyond the surface, fostering inner strength and radiance.”
While on location in the southern European country, Lane, who has also modeled for the likes of Armani, Dolce & Gabbana and Intimissimi, donned several cottagecore- and balletcore-inspired looks. Each of the bikinis and one-pieces the English native wore on set featured soft pastels, florals and feminine details like bows and ruffles.
Below, we’re throwing it back to just a few of our favorite looks that Lane wore while on location in Portugal. Plus, check out her complete 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue gallery here.