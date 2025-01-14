SI Swim Model Kelly Crump Gets Cheeky in Latest Maldives Beach Selfie
Kelly Crump, the 2022 Swim Search finalist who made brand history as the first woman to reveal a visible mastectomy scar, is back with another empowering beachside post. In her latest selfie, the London resident showcased a chic dark green Montce Swim two-piece while lounging on the white sands of the Maldives. The vibrant turquoise waters and lush greenery formed a stunning backdrop to her confident, cheeky pose.
With her blonde hair slicked back from an ocean dip earlier and her fresh, natural glow, she completed the look with simple gold hoops and a vibrant red manicure. “Mentally… we still haven’t left @ayadamaldivesresort. Here is a glimpse of what you can get up to on a secluded island in the middle of the Indian Ocean 🌴I have many more photos and video of the many adult reef sharks we swam with as well as the abundant schools of fish along a massive healthy reef that surrounds the island 🐟 It was well worth the 22 hours of travel to get to such a pristine place,” she captioned the Jan. 11 carousel.
The Maldives hold a special place in her heart. Sharing travel tips with her 33,500 followers, Crump recommended visiting during April for affordable rates and calm seas, making this dream destination more accessible.
Seven years ago, Crump received a primary cancer diagnosis. After six rounds of chemotherapy, she thought she could move on with life. Within six months, it returned, leading to a double mastectomy. In 2019, her diagnosis became terminal when the cancer spread to her lungs and bones.
The 45-year-old’s groundbreaking SI Swimsuit journey began when she submitted herself to the brand’s annual open casting call. For years, she had admired the women featured in the magazine, never imagining she would one day join their ranks.
During her fitting in the Dominican Republic, Crump chose swimwear that highlighted her scars. Editor in chief MJ Day encouraged her to embrace them. Through her platform, she sheds light on living with metastatic breast cancer and encourages women to prioritize their health.
“I never would have thought I would be sharing my life online, but I do it now because if it can help one person, if it can change someone’s mind, if it can help support someone whose mother is going through it, or grandmother, or friend, then [it’s worthwhile],” she told SI Swimsuit last fall. “That’s what keeps me going.”