Get to Know Brooks Nader and Her Sisters in ‘Love Thy Nader’ Teaser Trailer
Love Thy Nader—an upcoming reality TV show starring 2023 SI Swimsuit model Brooks Nader and her sisters—dropped a new teaser highlighting all the things we can expect from the series, and from the look of what’s to come, viewers are in for a good time.
The teaser trailer showcases how the Nader sisters went from living a steady life in Louisiana to constantly being on the move in New York. In the Big Apple, anything is possible, and chasing after wild dreams is considered the norm. All the more reason why these sisters aren’t letting a single new and exciting experience pass them by. Things can get hectic and overwhelming at times, but so long as they have one another’s backs, there’s nothing they can’t overcome.
As per the teaser, scenes viewers can expect to see in the show include moments where the Nader sisters are being their authentic selves, letting their hair down and having fun, but it will also likely show moments where they butt heads.
Tensions can run high in a family with this much attention on them, which is why—when there is even the slightest bit of a slip-up—it can cause a rift in their relationships. Case in point, Brooks and Grace Ann aren’t getting along after Grace Ann revealed some information about what Brooks and her ex-boyfriend Gleb Savchenko used to get up to on the set of Dancing with the Stars season 33.
“Day one when the [Nader] sisters met Gleb, we all were like ‘Oh god**n. This is gonna be a headache and a whirlwind, and this might go on for months and months and months,’” Grace Ann revealed on the Chicks in the Office podcast. “As for the whole ‘Is this fake?’ or ‘Show-mance’ or whatever, I can tell you firsthand, every time I visited Brooks’s trailer, the trailer was shaking. Every single time.”
Grace Ann added, “I never wanted to go in there. I was always knocking. He was always at our house. It was just a lot, so I think it was very real.”
Although the second-youngest Nader sister found humor in the situation, the eldest didn’t find this very amusing. On the SI Swimsuit red carpet for the 2025 issue, Brooks shared that she and Grace Ann were not on speaking terms at that time.
“I haven’t spoken to that sister since the podcast aired. It’s been two days. Haven’t spoken to her. She’s the worst,” Brooks expressed before going on to reassure everyone that tensions won’t be this high for long. “Listen, we’re sisters. We grew up together in South Louisiana and [there’s] nothing we can’t get through. But she’s really something else."
And Love Thy Nader is sure to peer into the dynamics between Brooks, Grace Ann and the rest of the Nader sisters even further.
Episodes air weekly on Freeform, starting with a two-episode premiere on Tuesday, Aug. 26. The entire season is available to stream the next day on Hulu, beginning Wednesday, Aug. 27.