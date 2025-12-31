Olivia Dunne Reflects on Eventful 2025 With Photo Drop Featuring Iconic SI Swimsuit Moments
Olivia Dunne’s 2025 at SI Swimsuit was nothing short of magical. The 23-year-old former Louisiana State University gymnast donned the cover of its latest issue alongside Salma Hayek Pinault, Lauren Chan and Jordan Chiles, and headed the brand’s inaugural SI Swimsuit Social Club in New York City shortly after, before gracing her first SI Swimsuit Runway Show in Miami late May.
Yesterday, the multi-talented content creator and model took to Instagram to share just a few of her most memorable moments from the calendar year before heading into 2026. Some frames focused on the conclusion of her five-year tenure with the Southeastern Conference (SEC) gymnastics program, while others championed her longtime beau, Paul Skenes, during his Cy Young Award win in November and second MLB All-Star appearance in July.
However, today, we’re centering some of Dunne’s 2025 achievements with SI Swimsuit, two of which she highlighted in the 14-slide carousel. “2025 Wrapped,” she captioned the post, which featured a trio of emojis: one featuring a cartwheel, another with a bikini and finally a hot dog, which nods to the post’s final slide of Skenes with an at-home hot dog roller.
Take a look at the pair of milestones that the model resurfaced:
In the fold
On the post’s third slide, Dunne photographed a stack of SI Swimsuit 2025 magazines with an image of the athlete on the front. The model—who first shot with the brand in Puerto Rico in 2023 and followed up the feat the following year in Portugal—donned a Reina Olga ensemble in the frame, which was captured on the shores of Bermuda.
On slide four, the model showcased a behind-the-scenes snap from her time on set. Looking for more candid frames of the SI Swimsuit brand staple during her latest in-print feature? We’ve got you covered here!
At the SI Swimsuit Runway Show
Later in the carousel, Dunne revived this magnetic moment during the SI Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach in Miami. Strutting the catwalk in a Gabriela Pires monokini, the retired gymnast showed off her athleticism by finishing her walk with a split. In the post, she also showcased a snapshot while on location with fellow New Jersey native and the brand’s first-ever digital cover model, Alix Earle, who also photographed for SI Swimsuit 2025 with her debut in-print feature in Jamaica.