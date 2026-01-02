Lori Harvey Celebrates the ‘Last Few Moments of 2025’ in Classic Poolside Style
Lori Harvey ended the 2025 year by soaking up sunrays. The SI Swimsuit model—who photographed with the brand for the first time in Mexico for its 60th Anniversary issue—took to Instagram for one final carousel before the calendar turned to 2026, and donned a staple black swimsuit in its cover slide.
“Last few moments of 2025 ✨,” the SKN by LH founder wrote underneath a collection of 10 frames, posted to the app on Dec. 31. Its first image showed Harvey by a pool ledge in an undisclosed location with palm trees speckled in its backdrop. For her look, the 28-year-old repped a solid-colored triangle bikini top, paired with wide-leg two-toned pants that flowed past her ankles.
However, Harvey’s accessories caught our attention. Her ensemble was entirely neutral, but the addition of a black leather handbag and matching oversized sunnies turned heads without the addition of any vibrant shades.
Plus, like in her inaugural SI Swimsuit shoot in 2024, the entrepreneur elevated her suit with body jewelry. On the shores of the Mexican Caribbean, Harvey donned a Jacquie Aiche gold chain across her torso, paired with an orange bikini from her own brand, Yevrah Swim.
Styling a black string suit
If you’re looking to take your beachside fashion to the next level in 2026, Harvey’s ensemble is the perfect example. And, if you already have a black string suit in your closet, we’re sharing a few more examples from the most recent issue of SI Swimsuit for any extra inspiration.
Ming Lee Simmons in Jamaica
During her rookie photo shoot in the fold, Simmons styled this Andi Bagus micro bikini with a multicolored head scarf and dainty jewelry. She later told us that the suit was her favorite from the set. “I took it home. It was so tiny I couldn’t even find it again,” she quipped with the brand.
Rayna Vallandingham in Jamaica
For her own inaugural campaign with SI Swimsuit, Vallandingham repped an all-black adjustable from the same label, and added a turquoise statement necklace from Ben-Amun to complete her oceanside outfit.
Caroline Marks in Boca Raton, Fla.
For her second shoot in the magazine—five years after her debut in Turks & Caicos as one of its featured athletes in 2020—Marks proved that you don’t need any accessories to make a statement in a solid black bikini. The professional surfer wore her adjustable ties across her chest for a timelessly trendy halter-neck style.