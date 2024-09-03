Naomi Osaka Sends Powerful Message Following US Open Exit
A deep run at the US Open wasn’t in the cards for Naomi Osaka this year. The professional tennis player, who returned to competitive play this season after a year away and the birth of her daughter, Shai, fell in the second round of the New York major tournament. She put up a good fight, but ultimately lost to Karolína Muchová in straight sets on Aug. 29.
It was not the end to the 2024 Grand Slam lineup that she had hoped for. Osaka returned to the game expecting to have to work hard, and in recent weeks and months, she has done just that. But the positive, lasting results aren’t yet working in Osaka’s favor.
In spite of the disappointment, though, the 26-year-old is proud. In an Instagram post following the latest loss, Osaka highlighted her showstopping US Open style and offered an encouraging reflection.
“Honestly I had typed out a whole caption about how I’m disappointed with myself etc but I’ve been sitting here playing with my daughter and I realized that I couldn’t be more proud of myself,” she wrote. “I gave birth to such an amazing human and I played the US Open? A win is a win. Sure it didn’t work out this time but I have faith it will eventually. Thank you NY 🖤 see you next time.”
Not only is Osaka’s message a powerful reflection of her determination both on and off the court, it’s a meaningful sentiment that all mothers—athlete or not—should embrace.